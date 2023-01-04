NFL picks, odds and best bets for Week 18

Saturday, 8:15 pm | ESPN, ABC

Pick: Tennessee Titans +6½

After starting the season 7-3, the Titans have lost six straight, with one of those defeats a 14-point home loss to the Jaguars team they face again Sunday in Jacksonville with the AFC South title on the line. Tennessee will again trot out Joshua Dobbs at quarterback, even though it picked him up off the Detroit Lions’ practice squad only on Dec. 21. The Titans have 23 players on injured reserve, tops in the NFL.

Nevertheless, I like Tennessee getting nearly a touchdown against a Jaguars team that has won four straight and has allowed six total points over its last two games.

Considering he had been on the team for only eight days, Dobbs wasn’t horrible against the Cowboys in Week 17, throwing for 232 yards and a touchdown while also throwing an interception and losing a fumble. But Dallas has the NFL’s third-ranked pass defense in terms of DVOA. The Jaguars rank 29th in that department, even though their last two games were against the Texans (owners of the league’s second-worst offense behind the Colts) and the Jets (who started the game with Zach Wilson at quarterback and ended it with someone named Chris Streveler throwing passes). Add a rested Derrick Henry, who sat out the Cowboys loss, and Tennessee could move the ball. Henry had 121 rushing yards and averaged 7.1 yards per carry against the Jaguars last month.

For all their injuries, the Titans are getting healthier on defense. Starting cornerback Kristian Fulton (who hasn’t played since a Dec. 4 loss to the Eagles because of a groin injury) and starting safety Amani Hooker (who missed the last three games with a knee injury) should both be back. Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (ankle) and linebacker Denico Autry (biceps) should also return after sitting out the Cowboys loss as a precaution.

The Titans were three-point favorites when they lost to the Jaguars on Dec. 11 but now are 6.5-point underdogs? That’s a huge swing, even with Dobbs replacing the injured Ryan Tannehill and the change in venue. It’s an overreaction. Take Tennessee.