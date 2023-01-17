NFL picks, odds, 2023 bets from proven model: This five-way Divisional Round football parlay pays 25-1

The San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys will meet for the first time this season when they square off during the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL playoffs. San Francisco punched its ticket to the second weekend of the NFL Playoffs 2023 with a 41-23 win against Seattle as a nine-point home favorite. Dallas went on the road and blew out Tampa Bay on Monday, easily covering the 2.5-point spread in a 31-14 final. The 49ers are four-point favorites in the latest 2023 NFL Divisional Round odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Which Divisional Round NFL lines should you target with your Divisional Round NFL bets? Before you make any Divisional Round NFL Picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL Picks since its inception. The model enters the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs on an Incredible 162-113 run on top-rated NFL Picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 16-6 roll on top-rated NFL Picks since Week 7 of this season.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years is straight-up NFL Picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick’em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has locked in five confident NFL best bets for the Divisional Round 2023. If you successfully parlay its picks, you’d be looking at a Massive payout of around 25-1. You can only see the model’s Divisional Round NFL Picks at SportsLine.

Top Divisional Round NFL Picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Buffalo Bills (-5) to cover the spread against the Cincinnati Bengals. Buffalo has only lost three games all season by a combined eight points, and the Bills are riding an eight-game winning streak coming into this matchup. They held a 17-0 lead against Miami last week before having to hold on down the stretch.

Cincinnati has had issues on the road this season, losing to Dallas, Baltimore and Cleveland away from home. The Bengals have only picked up two wins in their last nine trips to Buffalo and have only covered the spread five times in the last 16 meetings between these teams overall. That is one reason the Bills are covering the spread in more than 50% of simulations. See which other NFL parlay Picks to make here.

How to make Divisional Round NFL parlays

The model also jumped on four other NFL Picks where it says the line is way off, including an underdog with over a 40% chance of winning outright. You can only see the model’s NFL Divisional Round best bets and parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model’s top Divisional Round NFL picks? And which other NFL matchups should you target for a strong 25-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Divisional Round NFL best bets from a model on a 162-113 run on its top-rated picks, and find out.