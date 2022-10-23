NFL Picks for Week 7 of the 2022 season

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the New York Jets are 2 point favorites on the road against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Read that last sentence again and tell me if you would have believed it prior to the start of this season. What a difference a few weeks make. The Jets a road favorite in Denver was something I didn’t think I’d see this year, but here we are. Let’s see how the Jets deal with higher expectations for a change. An injured Russell Wilson being replaced by Brett Rypien under center certainly doesn’t hurt the Jets’ chances here.

Can the Jets win in Denver? Sure they can. The Jets have the better Offensive weapons and the better quarterback. That should go a long way on Sunday, although the Broncos’ defense is outstanding and winning in the thin air at Denver is never easy. I expect the Jets to win a tight, low scoring contest.

Embedded below are my Picks for all the Sunday morning and afternoon matchups this week. These Picks are just a simple who wins the game deal. Odds do not factor in. DISCLAIMER: This is just for fun. I make no claims to actually being any good at this. Anyone who chooses to bet according to my Picks will likely prove the old maxim, a fool and his money are soon parted.

The predictions are embedded below in the widget provided by our partners at Tallysight, and the odds are provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.