NFL owners have no plans to vote on Dan Snyder’s future next week: Source

NFL owners have no plans to vote on the future of Commanders owner Dan Snyder at next week’s league meeting, according to a league source. The league and Congress have been investigating Snyder and the organization for workplace misconduct, having already levied a $10 million fine and other sanctions against Snyder.

This news also comes on the heels of an ESPN story published Thursday saying that Snyder recently told a close associate that he has enough information to “blow up” several NFL owners, the league office and commissioner Roger Goodell.

The story stated: “According to more than 30 owners, league and team executives, Lawyers and current and former Commanders employees … the fear of Reprisal that Snyder has instilled in his franchise, poisoning it on the field and off, has expanded to some of his fellow owners. Multiple owners and league and team sources say they’ve been told that Snyder instructed his law firms to hire private investigators to look into other owners – and Goodell.”

“They can’t f— with me,” Snyder has said privately via ESPN.

Snyder told an associate, according to the ESPN piece: “The NFL is a mafia. All the owners hate each other.”

One veteran owner told ESPN, “That’s not true. All the owners hate Dan.”

It would take 24 of the league’s 32 team owners to vote to remove Snyder as the Commanders’ owner.