NFL Owners Approve Changes to AFC Playoff Structure

Searching for a way to resolve the AFC Playoffs after Monday night’s Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game was canceled, NFL owners have approved a resolution that will alter the structure of the postseason.

NFL Owners Alter AFC Playoffs

Monday night’s game was canceled after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest in the first quarter. Fortunately, Hamlin is recovering and spoke to his teammates on Friday via a video call.

Because that contest would have affected the AFC playoff standings and seedings, the NFL’s competition committee proposed several solutions to modify the postseason bracket. The resolution required approval from 24 of the league’s 32 owners. 25 voted “yes,” three or four voted “no,” and the rest abstained, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

The first change will affect the location of the AFC Championship Game. Because the Chiefs, Bills, and Bengals all had a chance at the AFC’s No. 1 seed heading into Monday night’s game, the league will change the site of the AFC title game in certain scenarios:

Buffalo and Kansas City both win or both tie in Week 18 — a Buffalo vs. Kansas City Championship game would be at a neutral site.

Buffalo and Kansas City both lose, and Baltimore wins or ties in Week 18 — a Buffalo vs. Kansas City Championship game would be at a neutral site.

Buffalo and Kansas City both lose, and Cincinnati wins in Week 18 — a Buffalo or Cincinnati vs. Kansas City Championship game would be at a neutral site.

Additionally, the location of a potential Bengals-Ravens Wild Card game could be changed. If Baltimore beats Cincinnati in Week 18, they will have defeated the Bengals twice. Yet, Cincinnati would still have a higher winning percentage because they will have played only 16 games.

If the Ravens beat the Bengals on Sunday, and the Chargers beat the Broncos, Cincinnati and Baltimore would face off as the No. 3 and No. 6 seeds In that case, a coin flip will determine the location of that Wild Card contest.

Breaking Down the AFC Playoff Changes

With these changes approved, Kansas City can still earn a first-round bye by defeating the Raiders on Saturday. If the Chiefs win and the Bills lose against the Patriots in Week 18, any AFC title game that involves the Chiefs will be played in Kansas City.

In terms of grabbing the No. 1 seed, the Bills controlled their own destiny heading into Week 17. Had they beaten the Bengals on Monday night and New England in Week 18, Buffalo would have earned home-field advantage and a first-round bye. Now, they’ll need a Chiefs loss on Saturday to have any hope of attaining those advantages.

Meanwhile, the Bengals also had a chance at the AFC’s top seed heading into Week 17. If they had beaten the Bills and Ravens to close out the season, Cincinnati would have needed a Chiefs loss in Week 18 to earn the No. 1 seed Now, they have no shot at claiming the first-round bye.