NFL Owner: There Are ‘Potentially’ 24 Votes to Oust Dan Snyder

Colts owner Jim Irsay said Tuesday there are “potentially” 24 votes to remove Dan Snyder as co-owner of the Commanders.

“I believe there is merit in removing him as owner of the [Commanders],” they said, adding that he believes “it’s in the best interest of the National Football League.” However, they said there won’t be a vote Tuesday. It would take votes from 24 of the 32 owners to vote Snyder out.

Irsay feels there is merit in removing the embattled and controversial co-owner. And even though Snyder has reportedly stated he has enough “dirt” on other owners and commissioner Roger Goodell, Irsay isn’t threatened by it. They said, “I don’t know about that. I could care less. You can investigate me ’til the cows come home. That’s not going to back me off, private investigators or any of that stuff.”

