NFL Overtime Rules: New Guidelines for 2022-23 Playoffs Explained

It’s a script we’ve seen play out so many times before: An NFL game goes to overtime, and Captains from each team walk out to midfield for the coin toss. One side wins and immediately chooses to receive the kickoff. Starting with the 2023 postseason, though, that could all be changing.

The league will use new rules for overtime during the upcoming playoffs, which could mean more teams opting to give up having the first possession. Under the new format, both teams are guaranteed to have the ball at least once.

The rule change came after last year’s divisional-round matchup between the Chiefs and Bills, in which Kansas City won the overtime coin toss and opted to receive. The Chiefs marched down the field and scored a touchdown on their first possession, ending the game without Josh Allen and the Buffalo offense having a chance to counter.

Now, the team that possesses the ball second would have the benefit of knowing exactly what it needed to end the game. Here’s a full rundown of how overtime will be played during the postseason this year: