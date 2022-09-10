NFL Opening Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

Football’s back. The 2022 NFL season kicked off last night with the opening match between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams. The rest of the league follows suit this weekend with the Pittsburgh Steelers kicking off their season on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Steelers are road underdogs but hey, they pulled off the upset against the Bills a year ago. Excited to see what happens.

Hope you all have a great weekend and that you enjoyed following our continued coverage. I thank you for visiting the site and we appreciate all of your great feedback. As always, we have five Friday night questions for you to answer.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – Will Najee Harris touch the ball more or less than 25 times in Sunday’s opener?

2 – Will Mitch Trubisky throw more, less, or the same number of touchdowns as interceptions in this game?

3 – TJ Watt tied the NFL record with 22.5 sacks last season. How many will he have Week One?

4 – Which Steeler will record the most tackles in this game?

5 – Of course, we have to ask this once a week. Will the Steelers beat the Bengals?

Tiebreaker: How many rushing yards will the Steelers allow to the Bengals?

Recap of 2022 Post-Roster Cutdown Friday Night 5 Questions

This is the final preseason recap. The questions above are for the money folks. Make your answers count.

Question 1: This is an optimistic group of Steelers Depot respondents. The worst record Predicted was seven wins and ten losses. The most optimistic was 13-4. Despite the offensive line woes, the media response predicts the Steelers going 8-9 in 2022. That would be Mike Tomlin’s first ever losing season as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Question 2: 68% of Depot respondents predict the Steelers will not be a playoff team in 2022. Expectations are more geared to whether the team can be 9-8 versus 8-9.

Question 3: Joe Haeg edged Jesse Davis as the reserve lineman respondents preferred to be on the roster. That became academic once the Cleveland Browns signed Haeg to their roster for line depth. Jesse Davis started 72 of 80 games played for the Miami Dolphins and has shown versatility by playing all positions except center.

Question 4: Our predictions varied from Kenny Pickett starting all 17 regular season games to no starts at all. Respondents tended to believe the fewer starts, the better the Steelers season is going if Mitch Trubisky starts the season under center. The media response has Kenny Pickett starting three games in 2022.

Question 5: Lot’s of comments on whether Cam Heyward or Alex Highsmith collects more sacks. Some believe that Heyward’s Talent combined with Highsmith’s susceptibility to injury give him the edge. But 58.3% say Highsmith finishes the season with more sacks. How about if both get 15 apiece? Would you be happy with a tie in that case?

Here are the Consensus Responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Steelers 2022 Record Steelers in the Playoffs? Preferred OL Reserve Davis or Haeg? Pickett Starts X Games More Sacks High or Cam? SD Consensus 9-8-0 WELL JOE HAEG 3 ALEX HIGHSMITH Correct Answers TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD

Thanks to everyone who responded to the Friday Night Five Questions during the offseason. preseason games underway. Good to prepare yourself for the regular season Friday Night Five Questions contest:

For those interested. Once the regular starts, Steelers Depot will kick off the Friday Night 5 Questions contest administered by David Orochena (Beaver Falls Hosiery). For the third year – we will have Weekly winners!

Here is how it will work:

Each week we’ll ask five regular questions with an extra tiebreaker. The person with the best score is the winner. In the case of a tie, the person with the closest response to the tiebreaker will win. If a tie remains, the $25 weekly pot will be split evenly.

We will also track cumulative points for correct answers all the way through the questions posed the Friday before the last regular season game. Answering all five regular questions correctly will gain a five-point bonus towards your cumulative score. The tie breaker questions are not part of the cumulative score. Steelers Depot Awards one point each week that a respondent answers the questions – a participation point. The contest will begin with the September 9, 2022, Friday Night Five Questions.

Once Beaver Falls Hosiery “likes” your response it’s recorded on a spreadsheet. Sometimes folks revise their responses prior to kickoff. If you need to revise an answer, the best way you can ensure that we accurately record your final answers is replying to your original response and NOT editing it.

Generally, the response window will remain open until kickoff for game-related questions. Steelers Depot may establish other cutoffs for questions such as active versus inactive players that occur prior to kickoff.

Steelers Depot reserves sole discretion on scoring questions and the point totals for each question. Only one profile name can accumulate points (no sharing between handles). Let’s keep it fun. We’ll offer a cash prize for the top three place finishers, but you must have a PayPal account to collect. First Prize: $100; Second Prize: $75; Third Prize: $25.

Some Steelers Depot respondents are independently wealthy or just genuinely nice people. They may choose not to collect their winnings. In that case, or for any unclaimed winnings, the monies will go to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. If you want to direct your winnings to a different charity, please collect them and donate directly. Alternatively, you can choose to kick your winnings back into the kitty to spice it up.

Let me know if you have any questions in the comments or you can always send me a twitter DM @subBurgher or Instagram username quarternelson.