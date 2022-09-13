NFL on ESPN+ in 2022: First Ever Exclusive NFL Game, Live Studio Shows, On-Demand Content

9 Live Games – including exclusive game on Oct. 30 and eight game simulcasts

NFL Primetime, NFL Matchup, NFL Turning Pointeach week

Exclusive premium editorial coverage

Throughout the 2022 NFL season, fans subscribed to ESPN+ will have access to more NFL content than ever beforeincluding live Monday Night Football and Wild Card Playoff games, live studio shows, on-demand original programming, premium articles on ESPN.com, and the first ever live NFL game streaming exclusively on ESPN+.

Live NFL games on ESPN+ will include exclusive coverage of the Week 8 Matchup between the Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars at London’s iconic Wembley Stadium on Sunday, October 30, at 9:30 am ET.

ESPN+ will also stream simulcasts of Monday Night Football games for the first three weeks of the season, as well as weeks 15 and 17.

games for the first three weeks of the season, as well as weeks 15 and 17. Two Saturday games in Week 18 and the Wild Card Monday playoff game will also be available to stream on ESPN+.

in Week 18 and the playoff game will also be available to stream on ESPN+. When the Emmy Award-winning Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli Returns for this season, the show will stream live on ESPN+ in Weeks 1, 3 and 15, as well as the Wild Card Monday playoff game.

Monday Night Football in 2022 will include the first season of the legendary broadcast duo Joe Buck and Troy Aikman with ESPN.

Buck and Aikman will be joined by Lisa Salters, who returns for her record-setting 11th season on Monday Night Football.

Buck, Aikman and Salters will make their season debut together when Russell Wilson makes his highly anticipated Week 1 return to Seattle, as the Denver Broncos take on the Seahawks at Lumen Field, September 12 at 8:15 pm ET.

Studio Shows

NFL Primetime , the classic NFL studio show Hosted by Chris Berman with Booger McFarland, will recap the day’s games with Highlights and in-depth analysis with 22 episodes on ESPN+, including 18 regular season Editions posting every Sunday at 7:30 pm ET. The first episode will stream on September 11.

, the classic NFL studio show Hosted by Chris Berman with Booger McFarland, will recap the day’s games with Highlights and in-depth analysis with 22 episodes on ESPN+, including 18 regular season Editions posting every Sunday at 7:30 pm ET. The first episode will stream on September 11. Hosted by Sal Paolantonio with analysts Darius Butler and Greg Cosell, NFL Matchup , which previews each Sunday’s slate of games with detailed looks at the intricate Xs and Os of key games, will also be available to stream on ESPN+ with new episodes posting every Saturday morning of the regular and postseason. The first Episode will be available September 10.

, which previews each Sunday’s slate of games with detailed looks at the intricate Xs and Os of key games, will also be available to stream on ESPN+ with new episodes posting every Saturday morning of the regular and postseason. The first Episode will be available September 10. Using NFL Films footage, NFL Turning Point will examine the crucial moments in games that defined the previous week with 22 episodes available to stream on ESPN+ every Wednesday at 12 noon ET during the regular and postseason. The first episode will be posted September 14.

Peyton’s Placesthe popular Emmy-nominated series Hosted by two-time Super Bowl Champion Peyton Manning, Returns for its fourth season, featuring interviews with former NFL players, coaches, and other football personalities as Manning explores the game’s rich history and culture. The nine-episode season will premiere on Sunday, October 30, with a new episode every Sunday through December.

ESPN’s extensive NFL coverage also includes a weekly schedule of ESPN+ Premium Editorial articles on ESPN.com and the ESPN App, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

Monday – Bill Barnwell’s Weekly reaction piece will post in the early morning.

Wednesday – Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler will write a Weekly piece with upset picks, Fantasy Sleepers and information from around the league.

Thursday – Barnwell will preview the week’s slate of games, and Field Yates will write a Weekly Fantasy piece to help Managers optimize their lineups each week.

Thursday/Friday – Mike Clay’s Weekly Fantasy playbook, written to help Fantasy Managers prepare lineups for the week, will post on Thursdays when there is a Thursday night game and Fridays when there is not.

Friday – Todd McShay, Jason Reid and Matt Miller will contribute to an NFL Draft-centric primer for college football games every week.

2022 Live NFL Games on ESPN+

Date Time (ET) Network Matchups Week 1 Monday, Sep 12 8:15 p.m ESPN/ABC/ESPN+ Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks Week 2 Monday, Sep 19 8:30 p.m ABC/ESPN+ Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles Week 3 Monday, Sep 26 8:15 p.m ESPN/ABC/ESPN+ Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants Week 8 Sunday, Oct 30 9:30 a.m Exclusively on ESPN+ Denver Broncos at Jacksonville Jaguars Wembley Stadium, London Week 15 Monday, Dec 19 8:15 p.m ESPN/ABC/ESPN+ Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers Week 17 Monday, Jan 2 8:30 p.m ESPN/ABC/ESPN+ Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals Week 18 Saturday, Jan 7 4:30 p.m 8:15 p.m ESPN/ABC/ESPN+ Two games to be determined Wild Card Monday, Jan 16 8:15 p.m ESPN/ABC/ESPN+ To be determined

Monday Night Football on ESPN is available to authenticated cable subscribers on ESPN.com and the ESPN App on mobile and TV-connected streaming devices, as well as on phone and tablet devices with NFL+. Fans in the US access ESPN+ on ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com and on the ESPN App on mobile and TV-connected devices.

