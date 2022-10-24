NFL official keeps making call after getting plunked in head with football

NFL referee Adrian Hill didn’t miss a beat despite getting plunked in the head by the ball while announcing a call during Sunday’s game between the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys.

Hill, who was in mid-call on a hot mic, was hit by an errant toss of the ball in his direction but ended up making the holding call against Detroit. They even flashed a smile.

Immediately after the plunking, Lions running back Jamaal Williams approached Hill, presumably to see if he was OK, which he was. The toss was apparently deemed accidental as no additional penalty was added.

The plunking was the second comical moment involving an NFL referee and a hot mic in as many weeks.

Last week, referee Shawn Hochuli was caught apologizing to Seattle quarterback Geno Smith during the Arizona Cardinals vs. Seahawks game. Umpire Terry Killens Jr. intercepted a shotgun snap to Smith like he was running a jet sweep so a penalty could be called.

Follow @AZSports