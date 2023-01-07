NFL Official Explains Why League Changed Rules for Playoffs After Canceled Game

The NFL owners passed a resolution to change the AFC playoff rules on Friday after the league officially declared the BillsBengals Week 17 game a no contest in the wake of the medical emergency suffered by Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin. Although the league did its best to accommodate rather unique and sensitive circumstances, some have found themselves confused by the decision to bypass already agreed upon rules for a new system.

For instance, the Bengals expressed disappointment that the NFL didn’t follow the rulebook for canceled games, which states that playoff seeding will be determined by win percentage in the standings. Instead, the resolution included a note that if the Ravens beat the Bengals this weekend and then those two teams are set to play in the playoffs, the location of the postseason game will be determined by a coin flip. That means even though Cincinnati will have a better win percentage and be declared division champs, the Ravens will still have an opportunity to host a playoff game.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button