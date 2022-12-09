NFL Offensive Coordinator Reportedly Leaving To Be College Football Offensive Coordinator

General shot of SoFi Stadium.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 30: A general view of the crowd as the NFC Championship Game begins between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Roughly 12 hours after playing a significant role in the Rams’ win over the Raiders, Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen decided to change jobs.

NFL Insider Chris Mortensen reported that Coen is heading back to Kentucky to be the program’s offensive coordinator. He held that role during the 2021 season.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button