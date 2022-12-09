NFL Offensive Coordinator Reportedly Leaving To Be College Football Offensive Coordinator

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 30: A general view of the crowd as the NFC Championship Game begins between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Roughly 12 hours after playing a significant role in the Rams’ win over the Raiders, Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen decided to change jobs.

NFL Insider Chris Mortensen reported that Coen is heading back to Kentucky to be the program’s offensive coordinator. He held that role during the 2021 season.

Mortensen said Coen helped Baker Mayfield get up to speed with the Rams’ playbook. They had roughly two days to prepare for Thursday night’s Matchup against the Raiders.

The timing of this move is a bit odd. The Rams are coming off their most thrilling win of the season.

From Kentucky’s standpoint, this is a great move. The offense struggled this season under Rich Scangarello.

During the 2021 season, Kentucky had its best Offensive season under Mark Stoops. That goes to show how successful Coen’s scheme was in Lexington.

Before Coen’s first stint at Kentucky, he spent three seasons on the Rams as an assistant coach. He was a wide receivers coach before moving over to the quarterback room.

We’ll see if Coen recaptures the magic that made the Wildcats a fun team to watch in 2021.