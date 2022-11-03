NFL odds Week 9: How to bet Panthers-Bengals, pick

The Carolina Panthers square off against the Cincinnati Bengals in an NFC South-AFC North Week 9 matchup.

The Panthers lost to the Atlanta Falcons 37-34 in an overtime thriller, while the Bengals were defeated by the Cleveland Browns 32-13 on Monday Night Football.

Which team will cover the spread this week?

Here’s everything you need from a betting perspective on the Panthers-Bengals game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Panthers at Bengals (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Bengals -7.5 (Bengals favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Panthers cover)

Moneyline: Bengals -333 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13 total); Panthers +240 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $34 total)

Total scoring over/under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Carolina Panthers CAR +7.5

+280

o42.5

Cincinnati Bengals CIN – 7.5

-400

u42.5



Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

This feels like a spot where people will buy high on the Panthers after they should have beaten Atlanta on Sunday, while others will buy low on the Bengals, who looked lost on Monday facing the Browns without Ja’Marr Chase.

I’m going to do neither and take the Under in this contest.

The Panthers are back on the road with PJ Walker leading the charge at quarterback. They scored three Offensive points in Walker’s first start, increased to 21 against Tampa Bay and then 30 last weekend against the Falcons. Without possibly the best throw of the season when Walker hit Moore to tie the game, the Panthers would only have put up 24 against the lowly Falcons defense.

The Bengals defense, despite their worst showing of the season Monday against the Browns, are above average. They rank 12th in defensive points per drive and seventh in defensive passing DVOA. The Panthers are 27th in Offensive points per drive, and I’m not sure if they can put up many points Sunday on the road.

On the flip side, the Panthers defense ranks 13th in points per drive. The defense is how they’ve been able to keep games close, and without Chase at wide receiver, the Bengals’ offense will continue to struggle.

It’s hard to trust the Bengals coaching staff to find answers without Chase, given that they had none with eight days of preparation for the Browns.

Also, the Bengals Offensive line continues to have issues. Panthers pass rusher Brian Burns will dominate on Sunday, keeping the scoring lower for the Bengals.

PICK: Under 43.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

