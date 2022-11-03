NFL odds Week 9: How to bet Packers-Lions

The Green Bay Packers will face the Detroit Lions in a Week 9 NFL Matchup between two teams looking to get back on track.

The Packers are coming off a four-game losing streak but are traveling to Detroit in an attempt to hand the Lions another loss.

Detroit has lost six-straight games but has a chance to get back right against the Packers, who are reeling as well.

Who will snap their losing streak?

Here’s everything you need from a betting perspective on the Packers-Lions game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ):

Packers at Lions (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Packers -3.5 (Packers favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Lions cover)

Moneyline: Packers -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Lions +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

Green Bay Packers GB -3.5

-189

o50

Detroit Lions DET +3.5

+145

u50



Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

Detroit’s defense is in trouble here.

The Lions have the NFL’s third-worst defense against the run (155 yards per game), and as the Packers proved Sunday night, they’re committing more and more resources to running the rock. Green Bay pounded it 31 times for 208 yards against Buffalo, and I expect that song to remain the same.

I truly believe that Aaron Rodgers is about to turn the Packers’ season around, and it’ll start with an Offensive explosion indoors at Ford Field. Assuming Aaron Jones carries the mail and brings those linebackers up, Rodgers will have plenty of opportunities to make throws down the field.

Detroit’s running game is no joke, either. They’ll be able to move the ball with D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams, and I expect a 28-24 type game.

PICK: Over 49.5 points scored by both teams at FOX Bet

