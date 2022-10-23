NFL odds, Week 8: Opening point spreads as Week 7 heads into prime time

The NFL is headed into Sunday Night Football and has Monday Night Football still to play, but we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 8. The week opens with the Bucs hosting the Ravens on Thursday Night Football and closes with the Browns hosting the Bengals on Monday Night Football.

We don’t get many matchups of teams over .500, but there is plenty of interesting football on the slate. The biggest games of the week are Divisional matchups, including the 3-3 Patriots facing the 4-2 Jets, and the 3-4 49ers facing the 3-3 Rams. The Giants also have another big road game, looking to improve to 7-1 when they face the Seahawks. The Chargers and Chiefs are on bye this week.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted lookahead lines for the full slate earlier this week. They pulled those lines at 1 pm on Sunday and are now re-opening the spreads. Below, we’ve included the lookahead line and the current line for each Week 8 Matchup once it re-opens.

October 23

Point spread: Bucs -2.5

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Bucs -140, Ravens +120

October 20

Point spread: Bucs -3

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Bucs -165, Ravens +140

October 23

Point spread: Jaguars -4

Point total: 40

Moneyline: Jaguars -180, Broncos +155

October 20

Point spread: Jaguars -3

Point total: 40

Moneyline: Jaguars -165, Broncos +140

October 23

Point spread: Eagles -10

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Eagles -435, Steelers +350

October 20

Point spread: Eagles -10

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Eagles -435, Steelers +350

October 23

Point spread: Cowboys -10

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Cowboys -490, Bears +390

October 20

Point spread: Cowboys -10

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Cowboys -490, Bears +390

October 23

Point spread: Patriots -1

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Both teams -110

October 20

Point spread: Patriots -1

Point total: 40

Moneyline: Patriots -115, Jets -105

October 23

Point spread: Raiders -2.5

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Raiders -140, Saints +120

October 20

Point spread: Saints -1

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Saints -120, Raiders +100

October 23

Point spread: Falcons -6

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Falcons -260, Panthers +220

October 20

Point spread: Falcons -6.5

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Falcons -250, Panthers +210

October 23

Point spread: Vikings -5.5

Point total: 48

Moneyline: Vikings -250, Cardinals +210

October 20

Point spread: Vikings -6.5

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Vikings -250, Cardinals +210

October 23

Point spread: Dolphins -3.5

Point total: 50

Moneyline: Dolphins -170, Lions +145

October 20

Point spread: Dolphins -3

Point total: 50

Moneyline: Dolphins -170, Lions +145

October 23

Point spread: Titans -4

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Titans -180, Texans +155

October 20

Point spread: Titans -3.5

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Titans -190, Texans +160

October 23

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

October 20

Point spread: Rams -2.5

Point total: 40

Moneyline: Rams -140, 49ers +120

October 23

Point spread: Seahawks -2

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Seahawks -125, Giants +105

October 20

Point spread: Seahawks -1.5

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Seahawks -120, Giants +100

October 23

Point spread: Colts -4.5

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Colts -200, Commanders +170

October 20

Point spread: Colts -6

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Colts -250, Commanders +210

October 23

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

October 20

Point spread: Bills -8.5

Point total: 48

Moneyline: Bills -410, Packers +330

October 23

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

October 20

Point spread: Bengals -2.5

Point total: 45

Moneyline: Bengals -145, Browns +125