NFL odds, Week 8: Opening point spreads as Week 7 heads into prime time
The NFL is headed into Sunday Night Football and has Monday Night Football still to play, but we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 8. The week opens with the Bucs hosting the Ravens on Thursday Night Football and closes with the Browns hosting the Bengals on Monday Night Football.
We don’t get many matchups of teams over .500, but there is plenty of interesting football on the slate. The biggest games of the week are Divisional matchups, including the 3-3 Patriots facing the 4-2 Jets, and the 3-4 49ers facing the 3-3 Rams. The Giants also have another big road game, looking to improve to 7-1 when they face the Seahawks. The Chargers and Chiefs are on bye this week.
DraftKings Sportsbook posted lookahead lines for the full slate earlier this week. They pulled those lines at 1 pm on Sunday and are now re-opening the spreads. Below, we’ve included the lookahead line and the current line for each Week 8 Matchup once it re-opens.
October 23
Point spread: Bucs -2.5
Point total: 44
Moneyline: Bucs -140, Ravens +120
October 20
Point spread: Bucs -3
Point total: 44
Moneyline: Bucs -165, Ravens +140
October 23
Point spread: Jaguars -4
Point total: 40
Moneyline: Jaguars -180, Broncos +155
October 20
Point spread: Jaguars -3
Point total: 40
Moneyline: Jaguars -165, Broncos +140
October 23
Point spread: Eagles -10
Point total: 44
Moneyline: Eagles -435, Steelers +350
October 20
Point spread: Eagles -10
Point total: 44
Moneyline: Eagles -435, Steelers +350
October 23
Point spread: Cowboys -10
Point total: 43
Moneyline: Cowboys -490, Bears +390
October 20
Point spread: Cowboys -10
Point total: 43
Moneyline: Cowboys -490, Bears +390
October 23
Point spread: Patriots -1
Point total: 41
Moneyline: Both teams -110
October 20
Point spread: Patriots -1
Point total: 40
Moneyline: Patriots -115, Jets -105
October 23
Point spread: Raiders -2.5
Point total: 47
Moneyline: Raiders -140, Saints +120
October 20
Point spread: Saints -1
Point total: 44.5
Moneyline: Saints -120, Raiders +100
October 23
Point spread: Falcons -6
Point total: 41
Moneyline: Falcons -260, Panthers +220
October 20
Point spread: Falcons -6.5
Point total: 41
Moneyline: Falcons -250, Panthers +210
October 23
Point spread: Vikings -5.5
Point total: 48
Moneyline: Vikings -250, Cardinals +210
October 20
Point spread: Vikings -6.5
Point total: 47.5
Moneyline: Vikings -250, Cardinals +210
October 23
Point spread: Dolphins -3.5
Point total: 50
Moneyline: Dolphins -170, Lions +145
October 20
Point spread: Dolphins -3
Point total: 50
Moneyline: Dolphins -170, Lions +145
October 23
Point spread: Titans -4
Point total: 41
Moneyline: Titans -180, Texans +155
October 20
Point spread: Titans -3.5
Point total: 41
Moneyline: Titans -190, Texans +160
October 23
Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
October 20
Point spread: Rams -2.5
Point total: 40
Moneyline: Rams -140, 49ers +120
October 23
Point spread: Seahawks -2
Point total: 46.5
Moneyline: Seahawks -125, Giants +105
October 20
Point spread: Seahawks -1.5
Point total: 43
Moneyline: Seahawks -120, Giants +100
October 23
Point spread: Colts -4.5
Point total: 43
Moneyline: Colts -200, Commanders +170
October 20
Point spread: Colts -6
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: Colts -250, Commanders +210
October 23
Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
October 20
Point spread: Bills -8.5
Point total: 48
Moneyline: Bills -410, Packers +330
October 23
Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
October 20
Point spread: Bengals -2.5
Point total: 45
Moneyline: Bengals -145, Browns +125