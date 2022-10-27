NFL odds Week 8: How to bet Broncos-Jaguars, pick

The Denver Broncos (2-5) are heading to England to square off against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-5) in a Week 8 matchup.

Both teams are coming off a Week 7 loss. The Broncos fell to the New York Jets 16-9, while the Jaguars were defeated by the New York Giants 23-17.

Here’s everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Sunday’s Matchup between the Broncos and Jaguars — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and a pick from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet ).

Broncos at Jaguars (9:30 a.m. ET Sunday, ESPN+)

Point spread: Jaguars -2.5 (Jaguars favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Broncos cover)

Moneyline: Jaguars -138 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.25 total); Broncos +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

I will not advise wagering big on this exact advice, but here it goes. I’m going to fade Russell “mister Unlimited high knees on the airplane” Wilson until further notice. I get it, he’s a workout warrior who prepares harder than anyone else. However, I’d like to see some of that translate to the field, and I’m sure Broncos fans would love that as well.

So far, it hasn’t. Denver’s offense ranks 29th in DVOA, and it appears to be getting worse. The Broncos have scored over 16 points just once this season, and the Jaguars defense should be able to make it difficult to score again on Sunday, regardless of Wilson’s status.

The Broncos have two wins and have played in close games because their defense is legit. They are the third-ranked defense, according to Football Outsiders. The defense excels all over the field with elite corners and excellent pass rushers.

While the Jaguars have good Offensive efficiency numbers, they have seemed very disjointed lately. Their dysfunction happens more often in the red zone, where they are ranked 24th in efficiency. They don’t finish enough drives with touchdowns, and I do expect that to continue against the Denver defense.

That said, the Jaguars are under a field goal favorite in this game. Any combination of low scores can win. Jaguars 12-9, 15-10, 17-13, etc., because they will not need many points to cover in this game.

I’ll take the Jaguars.

PICK: Jaguars (-2.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 2.5 points

