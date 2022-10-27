NFL odds Week 8: How to bet 49ers-Rams, pick

National Football League 5 hours ago

The San Francisco 49ers look to continue their recent success against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday as the teams are chasing the Seattle Seahawks (4-3) in the NFL’s packed NFC West Division.

The 49ers (3-4) have won seven of the past eight against the Rams (3-3). The two teams have represented the NFC in three of the past four Super Bowls (Rams in February and 2019, 49ers in 2020).

Here’s everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Sunday’s Matchup between the 49ers and Rams — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and a pick from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

49er at Rams (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: 49ers -1.5 (49ers favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Rams cover)

Moneyline: 49ers -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Rams +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

These two teams are a combined 3-10 to the “Under.”

Yet the total has already moved up from O/U 40 to 43 at most sportsbooks in the market, which tells you exactly how respected bettors view the game.

Los Angeles will likely open the playbook up off its bye week, which gave Matthew Stafford and the Offensive line much-needed time to rest and recover.

And San Francisco’s offense should be Sneaky scary with a full week to implement Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel into the game plan.

Don’t be surprised if we get Fireworks in this one.

PICK: OVER 42.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

