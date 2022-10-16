NFL odds, Week 7: Opening point spreads as Week 6 heads into prime time

The NFL is headed into Sunday Night Football and has Monday Night Football still to play, but we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 7. Sunday was a wild one with the Jets running away from the Packers in the fourth quarter to improve to 4-2 and the Giants coming back to beat the Ravens to improve to 5-1.

It was a busy weekend of teams over .500 facing off, but Week 7 will be a much lighter week in that regard. We’re guaranteed one Matchup of teams over .500 with the 3-2 Titans hosting the 3-2-1 Colts in a huge AFC South matchup. The next biggest game is arguably the 49ers-Chiefs.

DraftKings Sportsbook opened lookahead lines earlier this week for next week’s games. Those were pulled once the 1 pm ET Slate got underway, and is now coming back up. Below, we’ve included the lookahead line and the re-opened current line.

Here’s our full list of Week 7 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

October 16

Point spread: Cardinals -2.5

Point total: 46

Moneyline: Cardinals -135, Saints +115

October 16

Point spread: Jaguars -2

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Jaguars -140, Giants +120

October 16

Point spread: Cowboys -7

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -305, Lions +255

October 16

Point spread: Bucs -10

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Bucs -460, Panthers +370

October 16

Point spread: Packers -5.5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Packers -225, Commanders +190

October 16

Point spread: Titans -2

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Titans -125, Colts +105

October 16

Point spread: Bengals -6.5

Point total: 45

Moneyline: Bengals -300, Falcons +250

October 16

Point spread: Ravens -6

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Ravens -255, Browns +215

October 16

Point spread: Broncos -3.5

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Broncos -180, Jets +155

October 16

Point spread: Raiders -7

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Raiders -285, Texans +240

October 16

Point spread: Chargers -7

Point total: 52

Moneyline: Chargers -320, Seahawks +265

October 16

Point spread: Chiefs -2.5

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -140, 49ers +120

October 16

Point spread: Dolphins -6

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Dolphins -260, Steelers +220

October 16

Point spread: Patriots -7.5

Point total: 38.5

Moneyline: Patriots -350, Bears +290

