NFL odds Week 7: How to bet Chiefs-49ers, pick

The Kansas City Chiefs (4-2) play at the San Francisco 49ers (3-3) on Sunday in a rematch of Super Bowl LIV, which the Chiefs won 31-20 in 2020.

The all-time NFL series is tied 7-7, but the Chiefs have won four of the past five games.

Here’s everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Sunday’s Matchup between the Chiefs and 49ers — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and a pick from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Chiefs at 49er (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Chiefs -3 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise 49ers cover)

Moneyline: Chiefs -167 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.99 total); 49ers +130 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre

You’ll have to wait until the weekend to see the 49ers’ injury report before firing on this one. After losing to the Falcons on Sunday, San Francisco had 11 of 22 starters either on injured reserve, inactive for the game, or left the game early.

Marcus Mariota of Atlanta was 13-for-14 passing, and the Falcons rushed for 168 yards in the upset of San Francisco.

What will Patrick Mahomes do against this beat-up defense?

They should move up and down the field easily, unlike when these two teams met in the Super Bowl LIV in 2020, and the deep 49ers defensive front held the Chiefs in check for the first 50 minutes.

The 49ers should also have success, but keep an eye on KC’s injury report as they are expected to get cornerback Rashad Fenton and first-round pick Trent McDuffie back. Neither played against the Bills. Their return would allow defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo to dial up more blitzes, something Jimmy Garoppolo has struggled with (two TDs, two INTs). But the Chiefs are tied for the NFL lead in missed tackles (39), which doesn’t bode well against the Yards After Catch-heavy 49ers.

PICK: Chiefs team total Over 25 points (-110 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

