NFL odds Week 7: How to bet Buccaneers-Panthers, pick

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers square off against the Carolina Panthers in a Week 7 NFC South Division matchup.

Both teams are coming off losses. The Bucs were defeated by the Pittsburgh Steelers 20-18, while the Panthers fell to the Los Angeles Rams 24-10.

Here’s everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Sunday’s Matchup between the Bucs and Steelers — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and a pick from our NFL expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Tom Brady, Bucs struggle in upset loss vs. Steelers | THE HERD The QB has been under fire for missing walk throughs and yelling at the Offensive line, but hear why Colin Cowherd makes his case for TB12.

RELATED: Week 7 lines, odds

Buccaneers at Panthers (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Buccaneers -10.5 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Panthers cover)

Moneyline: Buccaneers -500 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); Panthers +300 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB – 10.5

-556

o40.5

Carolina Panthers CAR +10.5

+375

u40.5



Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

The Panthers are not a good football team. They recently fired their coach. They have one win in six games with a minus-43 point differential. That’s good for last in the NFC. The Panthers are on their third-string quarterback and any player with a Pulse is being rumored to be on the trade market. However, Tampa Bay is a Stinky fish right now, and I’ll be glad to take the Panthers getting double-digit points in this game.

Let’s look at the Bucs past four games. They had a 12-point scoring output in a loss to the Packers, a 21-point loss to the Chiefs, a six-point win at home against the Falcons, and lastly, an embarrassing loss on the road against the lowly Steelers. The Bucs are a wildly inconsistent team right now. The defense is excellent until it’s not, as evidenced by allowing Mitch Trubisky and a bad Steelers offense to convert on multiple third-and-long situations. The Bucs offense is disjointed and poor in the red zone.

I’m not one to often question Tom Brady, but it does appear his weekly schedule is not helping his play. Having a day off a week at his age is appropriate, and enjoying oneself off the field is encouraged. However, when you’ve been successful in your career with a rigid schedule of preparation and that schedule is much different this season, the results on the field speak for themselves.

The Bucs are just not trustworthy and 10 points is way too much to spot a team on the road.

PICK: Panthers (+10.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 10.5 points (or win outright)

Click here for the latest NFL odds and everything you need in the sports betting world is on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App.

&amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest Sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks, and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!