NFL odds Week 7: Early lines for every game

The Kansas City Chiefs (4-2) play at the San Francisco 49ers (3-3) in one of the NFL’s marquee matchups for Week 7.

The Chiefs have won two in a row, and the 49ers are in a three-way tie for first place in the NFC West Division.

Here’s everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Week 7 — the point spread, Moneyline and total over/under (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Teams with a bye: Bills, Rams, Vikings, Eagles

All times ET

THURSDAY’S GAME

Saints at Cardinals (8:20 p.m., Amazon Prime Video)

Point spread: Cardinals -1.5 (Cardinals favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Saints cover)

Moneyline: Cardinals -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Saints +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

New Orleans Saints WELL +1.5

-105

o45

Arizona Cardinals ARI -1.5

-120

u45



SUNDAY’S GAMES

Falcons at Bengals (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Bengals -6.5 (Bengals favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Falcons cover)

Moneyline: Bengals -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.64 total); Falcons +205 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Atlanta Falcons ATL +6.0

+210

o47.5

Cincinnati Bengals CIN -6.0

-278

u47.5



What is the Eagles ceiling after beating the Cowboys in Week 6? | THE HERD The Philadelphia Eagles remain undefeated after defeating NFC East Rival Dallas Cowboys 26-17.

Lions at Cowboys (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Cowboys -7 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Lions cover)

Moneyline: Cowboys -303 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.33 total); Lions +220 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32.00 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Detroit Lions DET +7.0

+240

o48

Dallas Cowboys DAL -7.0

-333

u48



Colts at Titans (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Titans -2.5 (Titans favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Colts cover)

Moneyline: Titans -149 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.67 total); Colts +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Indianapolis Colts IND +2.5

+120

o42.5

Tennessee Titans TEN -2.5

-154

u42.5



Packers at Commanders (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Packers -5.5 (Packers favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Commanders cover)

Moneyline: Packers -227 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.44 total); Commanders +175 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

Green Bay Packers GB -5.5

-250

o41.5

Washington Commanders WAS +5.5

+190

u41.5



Buccaneers at Panthers (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Buccaneers -10.5 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Panthers cover)

Moneyline: Buccaneers -500 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.00 total); Panthers +300 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30.00 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB – 10.5

-556

o40.5

Carolina Panthers CAR +10.5

+375

u40.5



Giants at Jaguars (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Jaguars -3 (Jaguars favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Giants cover)

Moneyline: Jaguars -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Giants +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

New York Giants NYG +3.0

+130

o42.5

Jacksonville Jaguars JAX -3.0

-167

u42.5



Browns at Ravens (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Ravens -6.5 (Ravens favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Browns cover)

Moneyline: Ravens -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.64 total); Browns +210 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $31.00 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

Cleveland Browns CLE +6.5

+225

o46.5

Baltimore Ravens BAL -6.5

-303

u46.5



Jets at Broncos (4:05 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Broncos -3.5 (Broncos favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Jets cover)

Moneyline: Broncos -167 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.00 total); Jets +130 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.00 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

New York Jets NYJ +3.5

+160

o42.5

Denver Broncos DEN -3.5

-213

u42.5



Texans at Raiders (4:05 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Raiders -7 (Raiders favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Texans cover)

Moneyline: Raiders -303 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.33 total); Texans +220 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Houston Texans HOU +7.0

+225

o45.5

Las Vegas Raiders LV -7.0

-303

u45.5



Seahawks at Chargers (4:25 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Chargers -7 (Chargers favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Seahawks cover)

Moneyline: Chargers -303 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.33 total); Seahawks +225 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined

Seattle Seahawks SEA +7.0

+260

o52.5

Los Angeles Chargers LAC -7.0

-357

u52.5



Chiefs at 49er (4:25 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Chiefs -3 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise 49ers cover)

Moneyline: Chiefs -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.15 total); 49ers +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

Kansas City Chiefs KC -3.0

-167

o48

San Francisco 49ers SF +3.0

+130

u48



Steelers at Dolphins (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Point spread: Dolphins -7 (Dolphins favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Steelers cover)

Moneyline: Dolphins -303 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.33 total); Steelers +220 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32.00 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pittsburgh Steelers PIT +7.0

+280

o44

Miami Dolphins MIA -7.0

-400

u44



MONDAY’S GAME

Bears at Patriots (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Point spread: Patriots -7.5 (Patriots favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Bears cover)

Moneyline: Patriots -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Bears +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38.00 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

Chicago Bears CHI +7.5

+280

o39.5

New England Patriots THEY – 7.5

-400

u39.5



Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest Sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks, and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today !