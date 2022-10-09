NFL odds, Week 6: Opening point spreads as Week 5 heads into prime time
The NFL is headed into Sunday Night Football and has Monday Night Football still to play, but we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 6. The big matchups this week will be Bills-Chiefs on Sunday afternoon. If the Chiefs beat the Raiders on Monday, we’ll see a pair of 4-1 teams facing off.
DraftKings Sportsbook Unveiled opening odds for all 18 weeks back in May after the schedule was released. Those were pulled once the regular season got underway and the sportsbook re-opened the lines for Week 6 with a lookahead line last week. Below, we’ve included the offseason opening odds, the lookahead line, and the current line once it re-opens.
Here’s our full list of Week 6 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll update as more odds re-open Sunday evening.
October 9
Point spread: Commanders -1
Point total: 40
Moneyline: Commanders -120, Bears +100
October 5
Point spread: Commanders -1
Point total: 40
Moneyline: Commanders -120, Bears +100
May 13
Opening point spread: Pick ’em
Opening Moneyline: Commanders -110, Bears -110
October 9
Point spread: 49ers -6
Point total: 42
Moneyline: 49ers -260, Falcons +220
October 5
Point spread: 49ers -6.5
Point total: 43
Moneyline: 49ers -285, Falcons +240
May 13
Opening point spread: 49ers -5.5
Opening Moneyline: 49ers -250, Falcons +200
October 9
Point spread: Browns -3
Point total: 42
Moneyline: Browns -175, Patriots +150
October 5
Point spread: Browns -3.5
Point total: 41.5
Moneyline: Browns -180, Patriots +155
May 13
Opening point spread: N/A
Opening Moneyline: N/A
October 9
Point spread: Packers -7.5
Point total: 44
Moneyline: Packers -325, Jets +270
October 5
Point spread: Packers -9.5
Point total: 44
Moneyline: Packers -435, Jets +350
May 13
Opening point spread: Packers -7.5
Opening Moneyline: Packers -365, Jets +280
October 9
Point spread: Colts -2
Point total: 43.5
Moneyline: Colts -130, Jaguars +110
October 5
Point spread: Colts -2.5
Point total: 44
Moneyline: Colts -135, Jaguars +115
May 13
Opening point spread: Colts -7
Opening Moneyline: Colts -320, Jaguars +250
October 9
Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
October 5
Point spread: Dolphins -1
Point total: 46.5
Moneyline: Dolphins -120, Vikings +100
May 13
Opening point spread: Dolphins -3
Opening Moneyline: Dolphins -155, Vikings +135
October 9
Point spread: Bengals -1
Point total: 44.5
Moneyline: Bengals -120, Saints +100
October 5
Point spread: Pick ’em
Point total: 44
Moneyline: Both -110
May 13
Opening point spread: Bengals -1
Opening Moneyline: Bengals -120, Saints +100
October 9
Point spread: Ravens -5.5
Point total: 43.5
Moneyline: Ravens -240, Giants +200
October 5
Point spread: Ravens -5.5
Point total: 43.5
Moneyline: Ravens -240, Giants +200
May 13
Opening point spread: Ravens -3.5
Opening Moneyline: Ravens -155, Giants +135
October 9
Point spread: Bucs -7.5
Point total: 43.5
Moneyline: Bucs -350, Steelers +290
October 5
Point spread: Bucs -6.5
Point total: 44.5
Moneyline: Bucs -275, Steelers +230
May 13
Opening point spread: Bucs -3.5
Opening Moneyline: Bucs -155, Steelers +135
October 9
Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
October 5
Point spread: Rams -9.5
Point total: 42
Moneyline: Rams -425, Panthers +340
May 13
Opening point spread: Rams -9
Opening Moneyline: Rams -475, Panthers +350
October 9
Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
October 5
Point spread: Cardinals -2.5
Point total: 47
Moneyline: Cardinals -135, Seahawks +115
May 13
Opening point spread: Cardinals -2.5
Opening Moneyline: Cardinals -135, Seahawks +115
October 9
Point spread: Chiefs -1
Point total: 54
Moneyline: Both -110
October 5
Point spread: Pick ’em
Point total: 53.5
Moneyline: Both -110
May 13
Opening point spread: Bills -1.5
Opening Moneyline: Bills -125, Chiefs +105
October 9
Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
October 5
Point spread: Eagles -5.5
Point total: 45.5
Moneyline: Eagles -210, Cowboys +180
May 13
Opening point spread: Pick ’em
Opening Moneyline: Cowboys -110, Eagles -110
October 9
Point spread: Chargers -6.5
Point total: 46.5
Moneyline: Chargers -260, Broncos +220
October 5
Point spread: Chargers -4
Point total: 47.5
Moneyline: Chargers -195, Broncos +165
May 13
Opening point spread: Chargers -3
Opening Moneyline: Chargers -160, Broncos +140