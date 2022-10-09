NFL odds, Week 6: Opening point spreads as Week 5 heads into prime time

The NFL is headed into Sunday Night Football and has Monday Night Football still to play, but we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 6. The big matchups this week will be Bills-Chiefs on Sunday afternoon. If the Chiefs beat the Raiders on Monday, we’ll see a pair of 4-1 teams facing off.

DraftKings Sportsbook Unveiled opening odds for all 18 weeks back in May after the schedule was released. Those were pulled once the regular season got underway and the sportsbook re-opened the lines for Week 6 with a lookahead line last week. Below, we’ve included the offseason opening odds, the lookahead line, and the current line once it re-opens.

Here’s our full list of Week 6 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll update as more odds re-open Sunday evening.

October 9

Point spread: Commanders -1

Point total: 40

Moneyline: Commanders -120, Bears +100

October 5

Point spread: Commanders -1

Point total: 40

Moneyline: Commanders -120, Bears +100

May 13

Opening point spread: Pick ’em

Opening Moneyline: Commanders -110, Bears -110

October 9

Point spread: 49ers -6

Point total: 42

Moneyline: 49ers -260, Falcons +220

October 5

Point spread: 49ers -6.5

Point total: 43

Moneyline: 49ers -285, Falcons +240

May 13

Opening point spread: 49ers -5.5

Opening Moneyline: 49ers -250, Falcons +200

October 9

Point spread: Browns -3

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Browns -175, Patriots +150

October 5

Point spread: Browns -3.5

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: Browns -180, Patriots +155

May 13

Opening point spread: N/A

Opening Moneyline: N/A

October 9

Point spread: Packers -7.5

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Packers -325, Jets +270

October 5

Point spread: Packers -9.5

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Packers -435, Jets +350

May 13

Opening point spread: Packers -7.5

Opening Moneyline: Packers -365, Jets +280

October 9

Point spread: Colts -2

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Colts -130, Jaguars +110

October 5

Point spread: Colts -2.5

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Colts -135, Jaguars +115

May 13

Opening point spread: Colts -7

Opening Moneyline: Colts -320, Jaguars +250

October 9

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

October 5

Point spread: Dolphins -1

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Dolphins -120, Vikings +100

May 13

Opening point spread: Dolphins -3

Opening Moneyline: Dolphins -155, Vikings +135

October 9

Point spread: Bengals -1

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Bengals -120, Saints +100

October 5

Point spread: Pick ’em

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Both -110

May 13

Opening point spread: Bengals -1

Opening Moneyline: Bengals -120, Saints +100

October 9

Point spread: Ravens -5.5

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Ravens -240, Giants +200

October 5

Point spread: Ravens -5.5

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Ravens -240, Giants +200

May 13

Opening point spread: Ravens -3.5

Opening Moneyline: Ravens -155, Giants +135

October 9

Point spread: Bucs -7.5

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Bucs -350, Steelers +290

October 5

Point spread: Bucs -6.5

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Bucs -275, Steelers +230

May 13

Opening point spread: Bucs -3.5

Opening Moneyline: Bucs -155, Steelers +135

October 9

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

October 5

Point spread: Rams -9.5

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Rams -425, Panthers +340

May 13

Opening point spread: Rams -9

Opening Moneyline: Rams -475, Panthers +350

October 9

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

October 5

Point spread: Cardinals -2.5

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Cardinals -135, Seahawks +115

May 13

Opening point spread: Cardinals -2.5

Opening Moneyline: Cardinals -135, Seahawks +115

October 9

Point spread: Chiefs -1

Point total: 54

Moneyline: Both -110

October 5

Point spread: Pick ’em

Point total: 53.5

Moneyline: Both -110

May 13

Opening point spread: Bills -1.5

Opening Moneyline: Bills -125, Chiefs +105

October 9

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

October 5

Point spread: Eagles -5.5

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Eagles -210, Cowboys +180

May 13

Opening point spread: Pick ’em

Opening Moneyline: Cowboys -110, Eagles -110

October 9

Point spread: Chargers -6.5

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Chargers -260, Broncos +220

October 5

Point spread: Chargers -4

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Chargers -195, Broncos +165

May 13

Opening point spread: Chargers -3

Opening Moneyline: Chargers -160, Broncos +140