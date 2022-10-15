NFL odds Week 6: How to bet Ravens-Giants, pick

The Baltimore Ravens and New York Giants will play each other on Sunday for only the eighth time since the Ravens joined the NFL in 1996.

Baltimore leads the all-time series 5-2, winning the previous matchup 27-13 in 2020.

Here’s everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Sunday’s Matchup between the Ravens and Giants — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and an expert pick (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Ravens at Giants (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Ravens -5.5 (Ravens favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Giants cover)

Moneyline: Ravens -250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Giants +190 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $29 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Insights from the FOX Sports Research Team:

The Ravens have hit the Under in the Over/Under (O/U) five times in their past seven games.

The Ravens are 5-2 against the spread (ATS) and straight up (SU) all-time against the Giants.

The Ravens have hit the Under in the O/U 12 times in their past 17 road games.

The Giants are 4-1 ATS and SU this season.

The Giants have hit the Under in the O/U 12 times in their past 16 games.

The Giants have hit the Under in the O/U seven times in their past eight home games.

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sammy Panayotovich:

Nobody is higher on the Giants than me this season. But this is an extremely tough matchup for New York against MVP candidate Lamar Jackson. Don’t be surprised if Baltimore takes a big lead and unleashes its pass rush against Daniel Jones.

PICK: Ravens (-5.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 5.5 points

