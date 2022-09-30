NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Commanders-Cowboys

The 1-2 Washington Commanders play at the 2-1 Dallas Cowboys as one of the NFL’s most intense rivalries continues.

The team with the star on their helmet leads the all-time series 75-47-2, sweeping the two games in 2021 and winning nine of the past 12 matchups against Washington.

Dallas comes into this Showdown off of back-to-back victories. Can Cooper Rush & Co. make it three in a row?

Here’s everything you need from a betting perspective on the Commanders-Cowboys game, from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Commanders @ Cowboys (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Cowboys -3 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Commanders cover)

Moneyline: Cowboys -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Commanders +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Washington Commanders WAS +3.5

+140

o41.5

Dallas Cowboys DAL -3.5

-182

u41.5



Trends

The Commanders are 5-9 against the spread (ATS) and 4-10 straight up (SU) against the Cowboys since 2015, with the over in the over/under (O/U) hitting 10 times in those games.

The Cowboys are 10-2 ATS and 11-1 SU at home against NFC East opponents since 2018, with the over hitting in 10 of those games.

The Cowboys are 18-7 ATS and 19-6 SU against NFC East opponents since 2018, with the over hitting in 16 of those games.

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

This is morphing into one of the most lopsided games in Las Vegas right now. Bookmakers are writing tickets hand over fist on Dallas as a short favorite, but the line has moved from Dallas -2.5 to -3. Interesting, right?

Respected players are shorting the Cowboys in the favorite role and grabbing the points. Not many Souls are willing to bet Washington after last weekend’s shellacking against Philadelphia, but I think Carson Wentz & Co. will have every chance to pull the upset.

PICK: Commanders (+3 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 3 points (or win outright)

Insights via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

Early week money came in on the Cowboys to push this line from -2.5 to a Heavily juiced -3. Is that an effort to come back on Washington +3 when limits are raised later in the week?

All signs point to Dallas here, especially in the trenches. Carson Wentz was sacked nine times last week by the Eagles; in walks Micah Parsons – who leads the NFL in pressures with 19 – and a ferocious Dallas pass rush that pressured Daniel Jones 24 times. But be very careful buying high on Dallas and selling low on Washington.

The total has already come down from 43 to 41.5. In a rivalry game, I’d look at the dog and under.

