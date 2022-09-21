NFL odds Week 3: How to bet Texans-Bears, pick

The AFC South meets the NFC North in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season.

The Houston Texans head north to square off against the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Soldier Field.

The Texans enter this Matchup after a low-scoring affair with the Denver Broncos in Week 2 after a spirited 20-20 tie against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1. The defense has been tough, but the offense has been unable to put points on the board in the fourth quarter. If Davis Mills can continue to learn on the job and put something together, this team can surprise some people.

The Bears enter this Matchup 1-1 and are coming off an NFC North Division loss to the Green Bay Packers. Like the Texans, the Bears defense has played great in spurts, holding the Packers to three second-half points last week. However, it is the offense that has struggled again, which is expected from a young quarterback such as Justin Fields. Hopefully, he will continue his progressions and look to get things back in gear this weekend.

Here’s everything you need from a betting perspective for the Texans-Bears game, from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Texans @ Bears (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Bears -2.5 (Bears favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Texans cover)

Moneyline: Bears -143 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Texans +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Total scoring over/under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

The Texans are 0-6 in their past six games against NFC opponents, dating back to 2020.

The Texans are 2-9 in their past 11 road games.

The Texans have been outscored 27-0 in the fourth quarter this season.

The Bears are allowing 189.5 rushing yards per game, the worst in the NFL.

Since the start of the 2020 season, the Bears are 1-13 when scoring 17 points or fewer.

The Bears are 2-7 in their past nine games against an AFC South opponent.

Pick by Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

How many touchdowns in this one? Two? Three?

Chicago’s offense is atrocious right now, and the Bears aren’t even looking to throw the football. Even if Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy decides to “unleash” Justin Fields, that doesn’t help the “over” crowd that much because Fields is inaccurate, and his weapons aren’t any good.

The one thing working for the Bears is that head coach Matt Eberflus clearly knows how to design a defensive game plan, and his guys are buying in. That’s a big deal for a rebuilding football team that wants to brand itself around toughness and tenacity. Chicago should be fine against Houston’s Davis Mills.

I’ll gladly short offense from Fields and Mills any day.

PICK: Under 40.5 points scored combined by both teams at FOX Bet

