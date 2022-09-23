NFL odds Week 3: How to bet Rams-Cardinals

Los Angeles looks to continue its recent dominance when the Rams travel east to play at the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX)

The Rams lead the all-time series 47-29-2, winning 10 of the past 11 meetings against the Cardinals.

Here’s everything you need from a betting perspective for the Rams-Cardinals game, from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Rams @ Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Rams -3.5 (Rams favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)

Moneyline: Rams -189 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.29 total); Cardinals +145 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

The Rams are 11-3 against the spread (ATS) and 11-3 straight up (SU) against the Cardinals since 2015, with the over/under (O/U) being 7-7.

The Rams are 18-12 ATS and 19-11 SU against NFC West opponents under Coach Sean McVay since 2017, with the under in the O/U hitting in 16 of those games.

The Rams are 10-5 ATS and 10-5 SU on the road against NFC West opponents under McVay, with the over hitting in eight of those games.

The Cardinals have lost seven in a row at home against the Rams, last beating them 31-14 on Nov. 9, 2014, when the Rams were in St. Louis.

The Cardinals are 5-5 ATS and 3-6-1 SU as home underdogs under Coach Kliff Kingsbury since 2019, with the over hitting seven times.

The Cardinals are 19-9-1 ATS and 15-13-1 SU as underdogs under Kingsbury, with the O/U going 14-14-1.

Pick by FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

Two underwhelming teams facing off in the desert.

The Rams are 1-1, but had to fight off a feisty Falcons team that was down 31-10 early in the fourth yet were driving to take the lead in the final two minutes before losing 31-25.

Arizona got smoked by the Chiefs in Week 1 and needed a historic overtime comeback to beat the Raiders after heading into Halftime down 20-0.

After two weeks, the Cardinals and Rams are ranked 28th and 29th, respectively, in team efficiency, with the Cardinals being weighed down with a 30th ranked defense and the Rams having the 32nd ranked special teams.

When two teams appear to be equal on paper, I grab the points, especially when I get the three plus the hook. There’s some worry with this wager because Sean McVay’s Rams have dominated the Cardinals, going 10-1 straight up.

However, this number for the Cardinals is too juicy not to wager on.

Pick: Arizona (+3.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 3.5 points (or win outright)

