NFL odds Week 3: How to bet Packers-Buccaneers, pick

A three-time MVP matches up against a four-time MVP in a battle of the Bay’s Showdown for Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season. It’s also America’s Game of the Week on FOX (4:25 pm ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App), so what more can you ask for?

The Green Bay Packers head to Florida to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

The Packers are coming off a strong 27-10 win over the Chicago Bears in an early Divisional game. Aaron Rodgers was in fine form welcoming back Allen Lazard, as Green Bay went on touchdown drives of 75, 54 and 67 yards in the first half en route to a 24-7 Halftime lead. Rodgers has had issues with his receivers in the summer, preseason and Week 1, Let’s see if everyone is on the same page this week, as this will be a big test.

After going scoreless in the first half, the Buccaneers scored 20 points in the second to defeat the New Orleans Saints 20-10 in Week 2, delivering Tom Brady his first regular season win against Nola since his Florida arrival. Brady and Rodgers are facing each other for the fifth time in their careers, with Brady winning three of these, most recently in the 2021 NFC Championship.

Here’s everything you need from a betting perspective for the Packers-Buccaneers game, from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Packers @ Buccaneers (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Buccaneers -1.5 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Packers cover)

Moneyline: Buccaneers -120 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.33 total); Packers -105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Total scoring over/under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Aaron Jones led the Packers with 132 rushing yards in Week 2. The Packers are 12-1 when Jones has 100-plus rushing yards.

The Packers are 2-5 against the spread (ATS) in their past seven games.

The Packers have hit the under in the over/under (O/U) in four of their past six games.

With a win, the Buccaneers would start 3-0 for the first time since 2005.

Including the postseason, the Buccaneers are 5-0 in their past 5 games against the NFC North.

The total has gone over in the O/U in five of the Buccaneers’ past seven games against the Packers.

Pick by gambling analyst Sam Panayotovich:

The Bucs are basically the walking wounded at the moment.

Tom Brady – still down three Offensive linemen – will likely be without Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Julio Jones against Green Bay, and the news continues to get worse. Defensive end and elite run stopper Akiem Hicks is out with plantar fasciitis, which only makes life easier on the Packers’ backfield.

Aaron Rodgers handed the ball off 33 times to Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon last Sunday night to the tune of 193 yards. The Cheeseheads won’t run with that much success against Tampa Bay, but balance has always brought life to Green Bay’s offense under Matt LaFleur.

It’s tough betting against Brady, but the Packers are the play.

PICK: Packers (+1.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 1.5 points (or win outright)

