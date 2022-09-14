NFL odds Week 2: How to bet Cardinals-Raiders, pick

The AFC West meets the NFC East in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season.

The Arizona Cardinals head to Nevada this week to battle the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:25 pm Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

The Cardinals are coming off a bad 44-21 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs in which they looked lackadaisical. With new contracts for the general manager, coach and quarterback, a little more effort is needed. Hopefully, they can get an edge for this week’s game.

The Raiders are also coming off a loss against the Los Angeles Chargers but played with much more enthusiasm, only losing 24-19. However, all was not peaches and cream as Derek Carr threw three interceptions and was sacked six times.

Here’s everything you need from a betting perspective on the Cardinals-Raiders game, from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Arizona Cardinals @ Las Vegas Raiders (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Las Vegas -5.5 (Raiders favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)

Moneyline: Las Vegas -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Arizona +205 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined

Arizona Cardinals ARI +5.5

+205

o51.5

Las Vegas Raiders LV -5.5

-278

u51.5



Pick by Betting Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

After running into a Patrick Mahomes Buzzsaw in Week 1, the Cardinals now hit the highway to face the new-look Raiders in the desert.

And trust me, I say “new-look” with tongue-in-cheek. Sure, Las Vegas added Davante Adams to its offense, but Derek Carr is still Derek Carr and the Raiders’ pass defense is still a serious concern.

The silver and black will have issues slowing Kyler Murray’s arm and legs and I expect much more from AJ Green and Hollywood Brown. Arizona is also hopeful that slot receiver Rondale Moore will be able to lace ’em up.

Take the points in what’s shaping up to be a back-and-forth tilt.

PICK: Cardinals (+6 at FOX Bet at time of pick) to lose by fewer than 6 points (or win outright)

