NFL odds Week 15: How to bet Rams-Packers

The Defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams (4-9) play the three-time Defending NFC North Division Champion Green Bay Packers (5-8) on Monday Night Football in a Matchup of NFL teams who have failed to match preseason expectations.

The teams have an even all-time series, with Green Bay holding a 48-47-2 edge, thanks to winning seven of the past eight meetings.

Here’s everything you need from a betting perspective on the Rams-Packers game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Rams at Packers (8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN)

Point spread: Packers -6.5 (Packers favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Rams cover)

Moneyline: Packers -303 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.30 total); Rams +220 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz :

The Baker Mayfield Redemption story is what sports are all about. The underdog, with little preparation, takes his team down the field to win the game on the final play. Disney couldn’t write a better script. Now the Rams, Losers of six in a row before the Miracle on Thursday night, travel to Green Bay for Monday Night Football. Everyone is rooting for Rams as underdogs.

Not so fast everyone.

The Rams are not good, even with Baker Mayfield at quarterback. They needed 14 points in the span of five minutes to win that game. If the Raiders get one more first down, there’s no comeback. The Rams have a battered Offensive line, their best receiver (Cooper Kupp) is out and Aaron Donald is on injured reserve. The Rams beat a Raiders team that has blown double-digit leads in four games this season, plus lost to the Jeff Saturday-led Colts.

By no means are the Packers a good football team, but they’ve been playing better ball of late. There’s also a scant chance this team can reach the playoffs. The Packers are also rested, coming off their bye. I would imagine some self-scouting happened during the two weeks, and we should see improved play.

There is nothing the Rams are better at than the Packers. So I’ll take the Packers here, even with the big number.

PICK: Packers (-6.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 6.5 points

