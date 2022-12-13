NFL odds Week 15: How to bet Eagles-Bears

The Philadelphia Eagles square off against the Chicago Bears in a Week 15 NFL matchup.

The Eagles defeated the New York Giants in Week 14, while the Bears enjoyed a bye week.

Here’s everything you need from a betting perspective on the Eagles-Bears game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Eagles at Bears (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Eagles -9 (Eagles favored to win by more than 9 points, otherwise Bears cover)

Moneyline: Eagles -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Bears +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

Philadelphia Eagles PHI -8.5

-455

o48.5

Chicago Bears CHI +8.5

+280

u48.5



Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich :

I can’t wait for Jalen Hurts against Justin Fields.

Two of the game’s brightest young stars have lit up scoreboards all year long. Philadelphia and Chicago are both 9-4 to the Over this season, tying them for the best mark in football with Detroit. Both squads play with pace and speed, and it’s clear that these quarterbacks can move around the cabin.

Hurts and Fields are constantly placed in positions to succeed and when their Offensive coordinators weave in Ample play action and zone-read looks, they’re almost impossible to slow down when they hit daylight with speed.

Let’s not forget how porous Chicago’s defense has been since trading Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn to playoff contenders, either. The Bears are miserable against the run and in a roundabout way, their offense constantly has to climb back into games because of the defense.

Don’t overthink this one.

PICK: Over 48.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

