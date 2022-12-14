NFL odds Week 15: How to bet Cowboys-Jaguars

The Dallas Cowboys (10-3) put their four-game winning streak on the line in a rare meeting against the Jacksonville Jaguars (5-8) on Sunday.

The Cowboys lead the all-time NFL inter-conference series 4-3, winning the previous two contests. The teams last played each other in 2018, a 40-7 win for Dallas.

The Jaguars have been playing better, winning three of their past five after ending a five-game skid.

Here’s everything you need from a betting perspective on the Cowboys-Jaguars game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Things can quickly turn south for the Dolphins Nick Wright says things could turn south for the Dolphins if they don’t turn things around.

RELATED: Big tests ahead for Cowboys

Cowboys at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Cowboys -4.5 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Jaguars cover)

Moneyline: Cowboys -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Jaguars +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Dallas Cowboys DAL -5.0

-213

o47.5

Jacksonville Jaguars JAX +5.0

+160

u47.5



Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre :

After the Cowboys looked listless against Houston, and the Jags pounded the Titans on the road, this number went from -6 on the look ahead to -4.

Is Dallas … undervalued? It has an elite defense that should have its way with the Jacksonville Offensive line. Trevor Lawrence wasn’t sacked against banged-up Tennessee but the Ravens, Colts and Eagles got him four times apiece; KC sacked him five. A week after Micah Parsons was dominated by Laremy Tunsil, expect a bounce-back performance against Cam Robinson.

The Jaguars’ offense was so impressive against Tennessee that it went from 19th to 16th in net yards per play. Dallas is fifth. You could wait on this one, as it may hit four points later in the week.

PICK: Cowboys (-4.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 4.5 points

Are you ready to make an NFL bet? If so, head over to FOX Bet for all your wagers.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest Sporting events each and every week! Just make your Picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!