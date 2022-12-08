NFL odds Week 14: How to bet Ravens-Steelers

The Baltimore Ravens face Divisional Rival Pittsburgh Steelers in a Week 14 NFL matchup.

Both of these teams were victorious in Week 13. The Ravens defeated the Denver Broncos, while the Steelers outlasted the Atlanta Falcons in their weekend matchup.

Here’s everything you need from a betting perspective on the Ravens-Steelers game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

How serious is Ravens’ QB Lamar Jackson’s knee injury? Dr. Matt Provencher breaks down Baltimore Ravens’ QB Lamar Jackson’s knee injury and how many weeks he could miss.

Ravens at Steelers (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Steelers -2.5 (Steelers favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Ravens cover)

Moneyline: Steelers -149 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.71 total); Ravens +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 36.5 points scored by both teams combined

Lamar Jackson’s injury is more devastating for Ravens despite contract issues. Watch as Nick Wright explains why the injury is more devastating for the Ravens, not Lamar despite his ongoing contract issues.

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich :

Lamar Jackson is sidelined with a knee injury, so Tyler Huntley gets the start at quarterback for Baltimore against their AFC North rivals.

“I would say it’s week-to-week,” head Coach John Harbaugh told Reporters after Jackson sprained his PCL in the first quarter against Denver.

Obviously, you would rather bet your hard-earned money on Jackson, but the Ravens offense doesn’t really change much with Huntley under center. Both players are dynamic dudes that can tuck it, run it and make something out of nothing. It’s not like going from Jackson to Joe Flacco, if you catch my drift.

Then there’s Pittsburgh. The Steelers’ defense is undoubtedly better with TJ Watt on the field, but their offense stinks. It’s tough for me to lay points with a team that’s only generating 17.8 points per game.

And these are the games that Harbaugh finds ways to win.

PICK: Ravens (+2.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 2.5 points (or win outright)

