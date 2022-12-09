NFL odds Week 14: How to bet Jaguars-Titans

The Jacksonville Jaguars head to Nashville to face the Tennessee Titans in a Week 14 NFL matchup.

Both of these teams are coming off of Week 13 losses. The Jaguars were defeated by the Detroit Lions, while the Titans fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in their matchup.

Here’s everything you need from a betting perspective on the Jaguars-Titans game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Jaguars at Titans (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Titans -3.5 (Titans favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Jaguars cover)

Moneyline: Titans -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Jaguars +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Jacksonville Jaguars JAX +3.5

+145

o41.5

Tennessee Titans TEN -3.5

-189

u41.5



Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz :

The Tennessee Titans season has gone one of two ways. They lose to the good teams but beat up on overmatched opponents.

And after two straight losses — against the Bengals and Eagles — the Titans fired their general manager and are looking for a bounce back performance this weekend.

Thankfully, the Jaguars are coming into town because they are an awful road team, going 1-9 against the spread in their last ten road games.

Besides the Trends and emotional reasons for taking the Titans, there’s the football reasons I like the Titans to cover. Their defense is outstanding. They are third in rushing defense and Tops are on third down. They are tough, physical and smart which will give the Jaguars’ offense issues.

The Titans’ offense struggles to score and in the red zone, but they are facing a defense in the Jaguars that is 29th on third down and 25th in red zone defense.

The Titans will win this game by a touchdown.

PICK: Titans (-3.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 3.5 points

