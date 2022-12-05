NFL odds Week 14: Early lines for every game
There are several tasty Divisional rivalry games on the NFL schedule for Week 14.
The NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles put their 11-1 record on the line at the 7-4 New York Giants. The teams will meet again in their regular-season finale.
Another key division rivalry game features the 7-5 New York Jets playing at the 9-3 Buffalo Bills in an AFC East matchup.
Here’s everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Week 14 — the point spread, Moneyline and total Over/Under (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).
All times ET
Teams with a bye: Bears, Colts, Commanders, Falcons, Packers, Saints
THURSDAY’S GAME
Raiders at Rams (8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Video)
Point spread: Raiders -5.5 (Raiders favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Rams cover)
Moneyline: Raiders -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Rams +190 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $29 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined
Las Vegas Raiders
LV
-6.0
-278
o44
Los Angeles Rams
LAR
+6.0
+205
u44
SUNDAY’S GAMES
Jets at Bills (1 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Bills -9.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise Jets cover)
Moneyline: Bills -455 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.20 total); Jets +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined
New York Jets
NYJ
+9.5
+280
o45
Buffalo Bills
BUF
-9.5
-400
u45
Browns at Bengals (1 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Bengals -6 (Bengals favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Browns cover)
Moneyline: Bengals -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Browns +205 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined
Cleveland Browns
CLE
+6.0
+205
o47
Cincinnati Bengals
CIN
-6.0
-278
u47
Texans at Cowboys (1 p.m., FOX)
Point spread: Cowboys -17 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 17 points, otherwise Texans cover)
Moneyline: Cowboys -1429 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.70 total); Texans +700 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $80 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined
Houston Texans
HOU
+16.5
+800
o45
Dallas Cowboys
DAL
– 16.5
-2000
u45
Vikings at Lions (1 p.m., FOX)
Point spread: Lions -1.5 (Lions favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Vikings cover)
Moneyline: Lions -120 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.33 total); Vikings -105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 53.5 points scored by both teams combined
Minnesota Vikings
MIN
-0.5
-110
o53
Detroit Lions
DET
+0.5
-110
u53
Jaguars at Titans (1 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Titans -3.5 (Titans favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Jaguars cover)
Moneyline: Titans -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Jaguars +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined
Jacksonville Jaguars
JAX
+3.5
+160
o41.5
Tennessee Titans
TEN
-3.5
-213
u41.5
Eagles at Giants (1 p.m., FOX)
Point spread: Eagles -6.5 (Eagles favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Giants cover)
Moneyline: Eagles -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Giants +210 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined
Philadelphia Eagles
PHI
-7.0
-303
o45.5
New York Giants
NYG
+7.0
+225
u45.5
Ravens at Steelers (1 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Steelers -1.5 (Steelers favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Ravens cover)
Moneyline: Steelers -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Ravens +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 38 points scored by both teams combined
Baltimore Ravens
BAL
+2.0
+105
o37.5
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT
-2.0
-133
u37.5
Chiefs at Broncos (4:05 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Chiefs -8.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 8.5 points, otherwise Broncos cover)
Moneyline: Chiefs -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Broncos +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined
Kansas City Chiefs
KC
-9.0
-400
o43
Denver Broncos
DEN
+9.0
+280
u43
Buccaneers at 49er (4:25 p.m., FOX)
Point spread: No line available
Moneyline: No line available
Total scoring Over/Under: No line available
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TB
+5.0
+205
o40
San Francisco 49ers
SF
-5.0
-278
u40
Panthers at Seahawks (4:25 p.m., FOX)
Point spread: Seahawks -3.5 (Seahawks favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Panthers cover)
Moneyline: Seahawks -189 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.29 total); Panthers +145 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined
Carolina Panthers
CAR
+3.5
+145
o43.5
Seattle Seahawks
SEA
-3.5
-189
u43.5
Dolphins at Chargers (8:20 p.m., NBC)
Point spread: Dolphins -2.5 (Dolphins favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Chargers cover)
Moneyline: Dolphins -149 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.71 total); Chargers +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined
Miami Dolphins
MIA
-3.0
-154
o52.5
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC
+3.0
+120
u52.5
MONDAY’S GAME
Patriots at Cardinals (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Point spread: Patriots -1.5 (Patriots favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)
Moneyline: Patriots -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Cardinals +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined
New England Patriots
THEY
-1.5
-133
o45
Arizona Cardinals
ARI
+1.5
+105
u45
