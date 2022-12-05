NFL odds Week 14: Early lines for every game

There are several tasty Divisional rivalry games on the NFL schedule for Week 14.

The NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles put their 11-1 record on the line at the 7-4 New York Giants. The teams will meet again in their regular-season finale.

Another key division rivalry game features the 7-5 New York Jets playing at the 9-3 Buffalo Bills in an AFC East matchup.

Here’s everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Week 14 — the point spread, Moneyline and total Over/Under (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Are Joe Burrow's Bengals Chiefs biggest threat to a Super Bowl run?

Colin Cowherd explains what makes the Bengals the top AFC threat, including over Kansas City.

All times ET

Teams with a bye: Bears, Colts, Commanders, Falcons, Packers, Saints

THURSDAY’S GAME

Raiders at Rams (8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Video)

Point spread: Raiders -5.5 (Raiders favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Rams cover)
Moneyline: Raiders -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Rams +190 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $29 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Las Vegas Raiders

LV

Los Angeles Rams

LAR

SUNDAY’S GAMES

Jets at Bills (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Bills -9.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise Jets cover)
Moneyline: Bills -455 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.20 total); Jets +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

New York Jets

NYJ

Buffalo Bills

BUF

Browns at Bengals (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Bengals -6 (Bengals favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Browns cover)
Moneyline: Bengals -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Browns +205 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Cleveland Browns

CLE

Cincinnati Bengals

CIN

Texans at Cowboys (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Cowboys -17 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 17 points, otherwise Texans cover)
Moneyline: Cowboys -1429 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.70 total); Texans +700 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $80 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Houston Texans

HOU

Dallas Cowboys

DAL

Vikings at Lions (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Lions -1.5 (Lions favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Vikings cover)
Moneyline: Lions -120 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.33 total); Vikings -105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 53.5 points scored by both teams combined

Minnesota Vikings

MIN

Detroit Lions

DET

Jaguars at Titans (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Titans -3.5 (Titans favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Jaguars cover)
Moneyline: Titans -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Jaguars +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Jacksonville Jaguars

JAX

Tennessee Titans

TEN

Eagles at Giants (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Eagles -6.5 (Eagles favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Giants cover)
Moneyline: Eagles -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Giants +210 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Philadelphia Eagles

PHI

New York Giants

NYG

Ravens at Steelers (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Steelers -1.5 (Steelers favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Ravens cover)
Moneyline: Steelers -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Ravens +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 38 points scored by both teams combined

Baltimore Ravens

BAL

Pittsburgh Steelers

PIT

Chiefs at Broncos (4:05 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Chiefs -8.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 8.5 points, otherwise Broncos cover)
Moneyline: Chiefs -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Broncos +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Kansas City Chiefs

KC

Denver Broncos

DEN

Buccaneers at 49er (4:25 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: No line available
Moneyline: No line available
Total scoring Over/Under: No line available

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TB

San Francisco 49ers

SF

Panthers at Seahawks (4:25 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Seahawks -3.5 (Seahawks favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Panthers cover)
Moneyline: Seahawks -189 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.29 total); Panthers +145 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Carolina Panthers

CAR

Seattle Seahawks

SEA

Dolphins at Chargers (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Point spread: Dolphins -2.5 (Dolphins favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Chargers cover)
Moneyline: Dolphins -149 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.71 total); Chargers +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined

Miami Dolphins

MIA

Los Angeles Chargers

LAC

MONDAY’S GAME

Patriots at Cardinals (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Point spread: Patriots -1.5 (Patriots favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)
Moneyline: Patriots -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Cardinals +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

New England Patriots

THEY

Arizona Cardinals

ARI

