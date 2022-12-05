NFL odds Week 14: Early lines for every game

There are several tasty Divisional rivalry games on the NFL schedule for Week 14.

The NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles put their 11-1 record on the line at the 7-4 New York Giants. The teams will meet again in their regular-season finale.

Another key division rivalry game features the 7-5 New York Jets playing at the 9-3 Buffalo Bills in an AFC East matchup.

Here’s everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Week 14 — the point spread, Moneyline and total Over/Under (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

All times ET

Teams with a bye: Bears, Colts, Commanders, Falcons, Packers, Saints

THURSDAY’S GAME

Raiders at Rams (8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Video)

Point spread: Raiders -5.5 (Raiders favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Rams cover)

Moneyline: Raiders -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Rams +190 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $29 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Las Vegas Raiders LV -6.0

-278

o44

Los Angeles Rams LAR +6.0

+205

u44



SUNDAY’S GAMES

Jets at Bills (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Bills -9.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise Jets cover)

Moneyline: Bills -455 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.20 total); Jets +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

New York Jets NYJ +9.5

+280

o45

Buffalo Bills BUF -9.5

-400

u45



Browns at Bengals (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Bengals -6 (Bengals favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Browns cover)

Moneyline: Bengals -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Browns +205 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Cleveland Browns CLE +6.0

+205

o47

Cincinnati Bengals CIN -6.0

-278

u47



Texans at Cowboys (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Cowboys -17 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 17 points, otherwise Texans cover)

Moneyline: Cowboys -1429 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.70 total); Texans +700 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Houston Texans HOU +16.5

+800

o45

Dallas Cowboys DAL – 16.5

-2000

u45



Vikings at Lions (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Lions -1.5 (Lions favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Vikings cover)

Moneyline: Lions -120 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.33 total); Vikings -105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 53.5 points scored by both teams combined

Minnesota Vikings MIN -0.5

-110

o53

Detroit Lions DET +0.5

-110

u53



Jaguars at Titans (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Titans -3.5 (Titans favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Jaguars cover)

Moneyline: Titans -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Jaguars +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Jacksonville Jaguars JAX +3.5

+160

o41.5

Tennessee Titans TEN -3.5

-213

u41.5



Eagles at Giants (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Eagles -6.5 (Eagles favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Giants cover)

Moneyline: Eagles -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Giants +210 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Philadelphia Eagles PHI -7.0

-303

o45.5

New York Giants NYG +7.0

+225

u45.5



Ravens at Steelers (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Steelers -1.5 (Steelers favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Ravens cover)

Moneyline: Steelers -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Ravens +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 38 points scored by both teams combined

Baltimore Ravens BAL +2.0

+105

o37.5

Pittsburgh Steelers PIT -2.0

-133

u37.5



Chiefs at Broncos (4:05 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Chiefs -8.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 8.5 points, otherwise Broncos cover)

Moneyline: Chiefs -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Broncos +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Kansas City Chiefs KC -9.0

-400

o43

Denver Broncos DEN +9.0

+280

u43



Buccaneers at 49er (4:25 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: No line available

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring Over/Under: No line available

Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB +5.0

+205

o40

San Francisco 49ers SF -5.0

-278

u40



Panthers at Seahawks (4:25 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Seahawks -3.5 (Seahawks favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Panthers cover)

Moneyline: Seahawks -189 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.29 total); Panthers +145 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Carolina Panthers CAR +3.5

+145

o43.5

Seattle Seahawks SEA -3.5

-189

u43.5



Dolphins at Chargers (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Point spread: Dolphins -2.5 (Dolphins favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Chargers cover)

Moneyline: Dolphins -149 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.71 total); Chargers +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined

Miami Dolphins MIA -3.0

-154

o52.5

Los Angeles Chargers LAC +3.0

+120

u52.5



MONDAY’S GAME

Patriots at Cardinals (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Point spread: Patriots -1.5 (Patriots favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)

Moneyline: Patriots -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Cardinals +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

New England Patriots THEY -1.5

-133

o45

Arizona Cardinals ARI +1.5

+105

u45



