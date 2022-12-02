NFL odds Week 13: How to bet Steelers-Falcons

The Pittsburgh Steelers travel to Georgia to square off against the Atlanta Falcons in a Week 13 NFL matchup.

In Week 12, the Steelers defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football, while the Atlanta Falcons lost to the Washington Commanders.

Here’s everything you need from a betting perspective on the Steelers-Falcons game, from the point spread, Moneyline and total Over/Under (odds via FOX Bet):

RELATED: Week 13 lines

Steelers at Falcons (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Falcons -1.5 (Falcons favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Steelers cover)

Moneyline: Falcons -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Steelers +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 42 points scored by both teams combined

Pittsburgh Steelers PIT -1.0

-120

o42

Atlanta Falcons ATL +1.0

-105

u42



Insights from the FOX Sports Research Team:

The Steelers are 11-6 against the spread (ATS) and 14-2-1 straight up (SU) against the Falcons since 1966.

The Steelers are 5-4 ATS and 7-1-1 SU against the Falcons since 1990, with the Under hitting in five of those games.

Steelers are 11-3 ATS and 10-4 SU vs NFC South opponents under Mike Tomlin, with the Over hitting in eight of those games.

The Falcons are 5-10 ATS and 7-8 SU as a home favorite since 2019, with the Over hitting in eight of those games.

The Falcons are 4-5 ATS and 6-3 SU as a favorite under Arthur Smith, with the Under hitting in five of those games.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Are you ready to make an NFL bet? If so, head over to FOX Bet for all your wagers.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest Sporting events each and every week! Just make your Picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!