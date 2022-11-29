NFL odds Week 13: How to bet Packers-Bears, pick

The Green Bay Packers head to Illinois to face their NFC North rival, the Chicago Bears, in a Week 13 NFL matchup.

Both of these teams are coming off of Week 12 losses. The Packers were defeated, 40-33, by the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12, while the Chicago Bears lost to the New York Jets, 31-10.

Here’s everything you need from a betting perspective on the Packers-Bears game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Packers at Bears (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Packers -4 (Packers favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Bears cover)

Moneyline: Packers -189 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.29 total); Bears +145 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Michael Vick believes Aaron Rodgers decline is due to not having Davante Adams Shannon Sharpe and Michael Vick discuss the Green Bay Packers QB, his decline in play and the loss of Davante Adams.

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich :

This line is on the move.

A mere minutes after Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers told “The Pat McAfee Show” that he plans to play this weekend at Soldier Field, the line moved from Green Bay -3 to Green Bay -4.

I don’t necessarily love laying points on the road in the NFL, but this is an interesting situation. The Bears don’t have much talent left, what with Justin Fields and Darnell Mooney injured, not to mention Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn jettisoned to playoff teams. The team will also be without starting safety Eddie Jackson.

You have to believe Chicago will continue to rest Fields and his banged-up shoulder for the present and the future. There’s no reason to further injure the face and the franchise, and odds are good that Bears general manager Ryan Poles wants to solidify a top-three pick in the NFL Draft.

Lay the points against a team that’s trying to lose.

PICK: Packers (-4 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 4 points

