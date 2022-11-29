NFL odds Week 13: How to bet Chargers-Raiders, pick

The Chargers and Raiders have relocated multiple times since the Franchises joined the AFL in 1960 as the longtime AFC West Division rivals meet Sunday.

The Chargers started in Los Angeles, played in San Diego from 1961-2016 and moved back to LA in 2017. The Raiders played in Oakland from 1960-81, moved to Los Angeles from 1982-94, back to Oakland from 1995-2019 and the franchise relocated to Las Vegas in 2020.

The Raiders lead the all-time NFL series 67-57-2, but the Chargers have won three of the past four.

Here’s everything you need from a betting perspective on the Chargers-Raiders game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Chargers at Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Chargers -1.5 (Chargers favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Raiders cover)

Moneyline: Chargers -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Raiders +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined

Los Angeles Chargers LAC -2.0

-125

o50.5

Las Vegas Raiders LV +2.0

+100

u50.5



Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich :

This has the makings of a shootout.

Early money in the market has already driven the total up from 48.5 to 50.5, and I expect that number to keep running. The Raiders racked up 576 yards of offense last week against a formidable Seattle defense, and I like the rhythm they’ve been playing with the last two weeks.

Then there’s the Chargers. Their games have been hit or miss in terms of offensive eruptions, but when they’re on – look out. Los Angeles has played in games that Landed 51, 58, 58, 60 and 57 [total points]so the potential is there.

We just need one of these teams to set the pace early, and we should get the Over.

PICK: Over 50.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

