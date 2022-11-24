NFL odds Week 12: How to bet Rams-Chiefs, pick

The Defending Champion Los Angeles Rams will visit the Kansas City Chiefs, Winner of Super Bowl LIV, for a Week 12 NFL Matchup on Sunday.

The Chiefs lead the all-time series 7-5, but the Rams won the most recent meeting (54-51 in 2018).

Here’s everything you need to know about Rams-Chiefs, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick.

How Patrick Mahomes’ game is ‘like Brady but with three gifts’ Colin Cowherd breaks down how Patrick Mahomes’ game is like Tom Brady’s.

Rams at Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Chiefs -15.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 15.5 points, otherwise Rams cover)

Moneyline: Chiefs -1000 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11 total); Rams +550 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

The Rams appear to be cooked.

Cooper Kupp is on the shelf and Matthew Stafford is in and out of the concussion protocol. Los Angeles can’t run the football either because the Offensive line can’t block anybody. There’s no way I’m putting my hard-earned money on Bryce Perkins and a bunch of ancillary weapons to keep it close.

Kansas City’s offense is cooking with fish grease right now and I really think the Chiefs can name their score. They’re averaging 30 points per game over the last four contests and given the very realistic possibility for short fields all game long, it’ll be easy for Patrick Mahomes and friends to reach the end zone.

Don’t be surprised if this is a blowout.

PICK: Chiefs (-14.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 14.5 points

