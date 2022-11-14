NFL odds, Week 11: Opening point spreads as Week 10 heads into prime time
The NFL is headed into Sunday Night Football and has Monday Night Football still to play, but we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 11.
Sunday brought one of the wildest finishes in recent memory with the Vikings coming back and edging the Bills in overtime. It’s shaken up the AFC and put the Bills in a position where they are no longer in first place and need to get back on the winning track when they host the Browns in Week 11. On the other side, the Vikings host Dallas in a potential playoff preview.
DraftKings Sportsbook Unveiled lookahead lines for the full slate earlier this week. Those were pulled down with the 1 pm ET kickoffs, but now are starting to move back up. We’ve included the lookahead line and the current line as of Sunday evening.
Here’s our full list of Week 11 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll continue updating as more spreads, totals, and Moneyline odds come in.
November 13
Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
November 10
Point spread: Packers -1
Point total: 41
Moneyline: Packers -115, Titans -105
November 13
Point spread: Patriots -4
Point total: 39.5
Moneyline: Patriots -180, Jets +155
November 10
Point spread: Patriots -4.5
Point total: 39.5
Moneyline: Patriots -215, Jets +185
November 13
Point spread: Ravens -12.5
Point total: 44
Moneyline: Ravens -675, Panthers +500
November 10
Point spread: Ravens -12.5
Point total: 44
Moneyline: Ravens -700, Panthers +510
November 13
Point spread: Bills -7
Point total: 46.5
Moneyline: Bills -300, Browns +250
November 10
Point spread: Bills -6.5
Point total: 44
Moneyline: Bills -280, Browns +235
November 13
Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
November 10
Point spread: Eagles -10
Point total: 43.5
Moneyline: Eagles -450, Colts +360
November 13
Point spread: Giants -4
Point total: 46
Moneyline: Giants -200, Lions +170
November 10
Point spread: Giants -4
Point total: 45
Moneyline: Giants -205, Lions +175
November 13
Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
November 10
Point spread: pick ’em
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: Both -110
November 13
Point spread: Falcons -3.5
Point total: 50
Moneyline: Falcons -175, Bears +150
November 10
Point spread: Falcons -4
Point total: 48.5
Moneyline: Falcons -205, Bears +175
November 13
Point spread: Commanders -2.5
Point total: 40.5
Moneyline: Commanders -150, Texans +130
November 10
Point spread: Commanders -2.5
Point total: 40.5
Moneyline: Commanders -135, Texans +115
November 13
Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
November 10
Point spread: Broncos -2.5
Point total: 43.5
Moneyline: Broncos -135, Raiders +115
November 13
Point spread: Bengals -4.5
Point total: 43.5
Moneyline: Bengals -225, Steelers +190
November 10
Point spread: Bengals -5.5
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: Bengals -240, Steelers +200
November 13
Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
November 10
Point spread: Cowboys -2
Point total: 47
Moneyline: Cowboys -130, Vikings +110
November 13
Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
November 10
Point spread: Chiefs -5.5
Point total: 50
Moneyline: Chiefs -240, Chargers +200
November 13
Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
November 10
Point spread: 49ers -5.5
Point total: 45
Moneyline: 49ers -240, Cardinals +200