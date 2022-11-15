NFL odds Week 11: How to bet Titans-Packers, pick

The AFC South Division-leading Tennessee Titans (6-3) face the 4-6 Green Bay Packers in a Thursday Night Football game at Venerable Lambeau Field.

The Titans lead the all-time NFL series 7-6 as the teams have alternated wins in the four games since 2008.

Here’s everything you need from a betting perspective on the Titans-Packers game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

Titans at Packers (8:15 p.m. ET Thursday, Amazon Prime Video)

Point spread: Packers -3 (Packers favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Titans cover)

Moneyline: Packers -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Titans +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 41 points scored by both teams combined

Tennessee Titans TEN +3.0

+125

o41.5

Green Bay Packers GB -3.0

-161

u41.5



Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

Don’t let Green Bay get hot.

The Packers will be favored in five of their remaining seven games and there’s no reason they can’t pull an upset in Miami or Philadelphia. But any string of victories must continue with a focused effort this Thursday at Lambeau.

It also helps to have Aaron Rodgers in middle-finger mode.

Tennessee simply cannot pass the ball [31st in the NFL with 148 passing yards per game] so Green Bay’s run defense will likely dictate the outcome. And I trust defensive coordinator Joe Barry to stack the box accordingly and do his best to negate power runs from Derrick Henry.

I would lay anything under a field goal.

PICK: Packers (-3 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 3 points

