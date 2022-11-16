NFL odds Week 11: How to bet Lions-Giants, pick

The 3-6 Detroit Lions and 7-2 New York Giants resume one of the NFL’s longest rivalries this Sunday in an NFC tilt.

Detroit leads the all-time series 24-21-1, after winning three of the past four contests. The teams first met in 1930 when the Lions were known as the Portsmouth Spartans.

Here’s everything you need from a betting perspective on the Lions-Giants game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Detroit rallies to beat Chicago 31-30 Jared Goff’s 236 passing yards helped the Lions beat the Bears.

Lions at Giants (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Giants -3 (Giants favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Lions cover)

Moneyline: Giants -154 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Lions +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Detroit Lions DET +3.0

+135

o45

New York Giants NYG -3.0

-175

u45



Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

Dan Campbell hadn’t won a road game as Coach of the Lions, but the two-year skid on the highway ended Sunday with a one-point win over Chicago. Sure, they trailed by 14 in the fourth quarter and were a negative 1.5 in yards per play, but they rode a buttoned-up game (only two penalties, zero turnovers) against a bad Chicago defense to win.

It’ll be more difficult against the Giants, who lead the league in blitz percentage (34.4%). Jared Goff has only faced Wink Martindale-led defenses twice, losing a close one last year and then getting blown out in 2019 with the Rams.

The Giants are 7-2, but they struggled to pull away from the Texans last week as Houston imploded in the red zone (1-for-6). If it feels like all Giants games are close, it’s because … they are. All seven of their wins have come by eight points or fewer. As long as temperatures don’t dip into the 20s, I can ride with the Lions here if you can get the hook. If not, it’s a pass.

PICK: Lions (if line hits +3.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 3.5 points (or win outright)

