NFL odds Week 11: How to bet Chiefs-Chargers, pick

The Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) hope to trim Kansas City’s lead in the AFC West Division to one game with a win over the Chiefs (7-2) on Sunday Night Football.

The Chiefs lead the NFL all-time series 66-58-1, winning the past two contests.

Here’s everything you need from a betting perspective on the Chiefs-Chargers game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs sit atop the AFC West Nick Wright, Chris Broussard, Kevin Wildes and James Jones discuss if the Chiefs are the AFC’s best team.

Chiefs at Chargers (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

Point spread: Chiefs -4.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Chargers cover)

Moneyline: Chiefs -227 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.41 total); Chargers +175 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined

Kansas City Chiefs KC -5.0

-278

o52

Los Angeles Chargers LAC +5.0

+205

u52



Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

The Chargers were down their starting tackles and top two receivers last week against the 49ers and still covered the spread (albeit barely). As a result of the Chargers’ injuries and the Chiefs thoroughly dominating the Jaguars — 7.8 yards per play, 486 yards of offense, and that’s with three turnovers — the line has surged from -5.5 to -6.5 at some books.

This series has been oddly tight in the last three matchups, with the Chiefs winning by three and six (in overtime) and the Chargers winning Outright in KC last September.

This has to be Chargers or pass, but the longer you wait, the more beneficial it may be. The public will come in on Kansas City, and if the Chargers injury report – cluster injuries on the DL – keeps getting worse, maybe you get +7.

PICK: Chargers (+6 at FOX Bet at time of pick) to lose by fewer than 6 points (or win outright)

