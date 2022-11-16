NFL odds Week 11: How to bet Bears-Falcons, pick

The Chicago Bears square off against the Atlanta Falcons in a Week 11 NFL matchup.

The Bears are coming off a tough 31-30 loss to the Detroit Lions, while the Falcons are reeling from a 25-15 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football.

Here’s everything you need from a betting perspective on the Bears-Falcons game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

RELATED: Week 11 lines, odds

Bears at Falcons (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Falcons -3 (Falcons favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Bears cover)

Moneyline: Falcons -167 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.99 total); Bears +130 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

Chicago Bears CHI +3.5

+135

o49.5

Atlanta Falcons ATL -3.5

-175

u49.5



Justin Fields is on pace for breaking the single season QB rush record Colin Cowherd applauds the Bears for ‘getting it right’ at QB and other areas.

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre :

The Bears don’t play enough defense to be favored, as we found out Sunday, blowing a double-digit, fourth-quarter lead at home in losing to the Lions.

But is Atlanta worthy of being favored, even off the mini-bye week, having lost in Carolina last Thursday?

The smart move here is to bet the over, and wait for the points to flow in. The Bears have scored 29+ points in three straight games… and lost them all.

The Bears have rushed for 225 yards or more in five straight games, and that streak will continue here. Carolina’s run defense was at one point Top 10 in the league, but in the last two games got run over by Joe Mixon (five TDs) and Carolina (232 yards).

PICK: Over 49.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

Are you ready to make an NFL bet? If so, head over to FOX Bet for all your wagers.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest Sporting events each and every week! Just make your Picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!