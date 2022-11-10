NFL odds Week 10: How to bet Cowboys-Packers, pick

Aaron Rodgers and the 3-6 Green Bay Packers look to snap a five-game losing streak when they play host to the 6-2 Dallas Cowboys in an NFC rivalry game Sunday on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

The Packers lead the NFL all-time series 20-17, winning the past three contests and eight of the past nine since 2009 against the Cowboys.

Here’s everything you need from a betting perspective on the Cowboys-Packers game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Cowboys at Packers (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: Cowboys -5 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 5 points, otherwise Packers cover)

Moneyline: Cowboys -227 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.41 total); Packers +175 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

The Packers offense is an absolute mess right now.

Green Bay’s Offensive line can’t stay healthy, the receiver situation is a Nightmare and Aaron Rodgers is constantly maneuvering around the pocket trying to make something out of nothing. None of these things are ideal for a 38-year-old quarterback that isn’t as mobile as he used to be.

Pair that with Dallas’ stingy defense and exceptional pass rush – the Cowboys have a league-best 33 sacks — and there just aren’t many avenues for Green Bay to successfully string together long drive after long drive.

Meanwhile, the Packers are a Top-10 defense in several advanced metrics. If the cheeseheads can slow the run, we’ll be headed for a game predicated on field position. This has all the makings of a 21-17 final either way.

PICK: Over 42.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

