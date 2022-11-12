NFL Odds: Texans vs. Giants prediction, odds and pick

The Houston Texans will travel to take on the New York Giants in a Sunday afternoon NFL Matchup at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Texans-Giants Prediction and pick, laid out below.

Houston has struggled with an awful 1-6-1 record this season. Thanks in large part to the Deshaun Watson saga, the roster was left in shambles. Head Coach Lovie Smith is back in the NFL after some years at Illinois and is in for a long and slow rebuild. Houston is on a three-game losing streak.

New York has Shocked the world, going 6-2, including winning four of their last five games. New head Coach Brian Daboll has proven to be the right hire for this team. New York was on a bye last week but lost to Seattle on the West Coast in their last game.

Here are the Texans-Giants NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Texans-Giants Odds

Houston Texans: +5.5 (-115)

New York Giants: -5.5 (-105)

Over: 41.5 (-105)

Under: 41.5 (-115)

Why The Texans Could Cover The Spread

Davis Mills may have a bit of a future in Houston and has completed 62.8 percent of his passes for 1,656 yards with ten touchdowns and eight interceptions. Rookie Dameon Pierce leads the team with 678 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Houston has totaled 815 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the season. Disgruntled receiver Brandin Cooks leads the team with 32 catches for 354 yards, reeling in one touchdown. Chris Moore and OJ Howard lead the team with two touchdown catches each. Nico Collins is second on the team with 305 receiving yards, but has not scored a touchdown yet. Houston is averaging just 16.6 points per game, which ranks 28th in the league.

Houston’s defense has been okay, allowing 22.9 points per game, which ranks nineteenth in the league. Jonathan Owens leads the team with 68 tackles. Jerry Hughes has been dominant on the defensive line, leading the team with seven sacks. Houston has totaled nineteen sacks as a team. Jalen Pitre leads the team with two interceptions.

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

Daniel Jones has taken a step forward in his fourth season, completing 65.0 percent of his passes for 1,399 yards with six touchdowns and just two interceptions. Jones also ranks second on the team with 363 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Saquon Barkley is all the way back from his knee injury, leading the team with 779 rushing yards and five touchdowns. The Giants have totaled 1,292 rushing yards and ten touchdowns as a team. Darius Slayton leads the team with 232 receiving yards, scoring a touchdown. Injured tight end Daniel Bellinger leads the team with two receiving touchdowns. Saquon Barkley has caught 28 passes to lead the team. New York is averaging 20.4 points per game, which ranks 23rd in the league.

New York’s defense has been good, ranking ninth in the league by allowing 19.6 points per game. Julian Love leads the team with 58 tackles, including a sack. Dexter Lawrence leads the team with four sacks, while Oshane Ximines is second with two sacks. New York has totaled sixteen sacks as a team. Love has intercepted the team’s lone pass this season.

Final Texans-Giants Prediction & Pick

New York’s defense is good, and they have the quarterback advantage. With Houston having to travel so far, just another reason to give the nod to New York.

Final Texans-Giants Prediction & Pick: New York -5.5 (-105), over 41.5 (-105)