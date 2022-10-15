NFL Odds: Ravens-Giants prediction, odds and pick

The Baltimore Ravens will travel to take on the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium for a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Ravens-Giants Prediction and pick, laid out below.

Baltimore has gone 3-2 this season, first place in the AFC North, coming off an 8-9 season in 2021. Lamar Jackson has been healthy, which was the team’s Kryptonite last season, and a huge reason for the team ultimately missing the playoffs.

New York is one of the best stories in the NFL this season, going 4-1 under new head Coach Brian Daboll, matching their win total from last season. This team seems to be taking a step forward and removing themselves from being perennial losers. This is the latest test on a possible road to the playoffs.

Here are the Ravens-Giants NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Ravens-Giants Odds

Baltimore Ravens: -6 (-110)

New York Giants: +6 (-110)

Over: 45.5 (-110)

Under: 45.5 (-110)

Why The Ravens Could Cover The Spread

As long as Lamar Jackson is leading this offense, things are looking up for Baltimore. Jackson has completed 64 percent of his passes for 1,067 yards, with twelve touchdowns and five interceptions. Jackson is known as much for his legs as his arm and has rushed for 374 yards and two touchdowns, both of which lead the team. Justice Hill is second with 125 rushing yards, while JK Dobbins ranks third with 108 rushing yards, adding the team’s only other rushing touchdown.

Mark Andrews has taken over for Marquise Brown as Jackson’s favorite target, leading the team with 32 catches for 349 yards and four touchdowns. Rashad Bateman is second with 243 yards on eleven catches, scoring two touchdowns. Devin Duvernay is third on the team with 226 receiving yards, ranking second with three touchdowns. Baltimore ranks fourth in the league, averaging 27.6 points per game.

Baltimore’s defense is no longer the strong suit of this team, ranking eighteenth in the league with 23.4 points allowed per game. Chuck Clark leads the team with 34 tackles, also managing to force a fumble. Justin Houston leads the team with two sacks, helping to bring the team total to eleven. Marcus Williams has intercepted three passes to lead the team, while Marlon Humphrey is right behind with two. Baltimore has intercepted eight passes, with a turnover-prone quarterback in Daniel Jones lining up against a strong secondary.

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

Daniel Jones appears to have taken a step forward this season, completing 67 percent of his passes for 848 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Jones has rushed for 230 yards and two touchdowns, both ranking second on the team. Saquon Barkley appears to have returned to form, leading the team with 533 rushing yards and three touchdowns, adding 113 receiving yards. Richie James leads the team with 171 receiving yards, but has not found the end zone through the air. New York is averaging 20.6 points per game, which ranks nineteenth in the league.

New defensive coordinator Wink Martindale has hit the ground running, and his unit ranks ninth in the league by allowing 18.6 points per game. Julian Love leads the team with 36 tackles, including three for loss, one sack, and a forced fumble. Dexter Lawrence leads the team with three sacks, while the team has a total of eleven. The secondary has not managed an interception, but New York has broken up nineteen passes this season.

Final Ravens-Giants Prediction & Pick

I have been talking myself into the Giants way too much recently, may as well take them in this one.

Final Ravens-Giants Prediction & Pick: New York +6 (-110), under 45.5 (-110)