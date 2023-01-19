NFL odds on Tom Brady’s next team, including Raiders, 49ers, Jets

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ season ended with a Super Wild Card Weekend loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, much of the attention turned to Tom Brady ‘s future.

Will Brady play again? If so, where will it be?

The ending to TB12’s postgame press conference Monday led many to speculate that his time with Tampa Bay might be over as he thanked those who covered him over the last three seasons. Brady will be a free agent this offseason, so leaving the Buccaneers is certainly in play.

[Tom Brady won’t rush decision on future, but changes loom for Buccaneers]

Depending on what happens with Lamar Jackson , TB12 could be the top quarterback available on the market this offseason. There’s already been a couple of non-Buccaneers teams reportedly linked to him.

FOX Bet has hypothetical odds on if Brady will suit up again in 2023 — when he is 46 — and, if so, which team he’ll play for.

Let’s jump into the odds.

ODDS ON IF TOM BRADY WILL RETIRE*

Yes +160 (bet $10 to win $26 total)

No -220 (bet $10 to win $14.55 total)

ODDS ON WHERE TOM BRADY WILL PLAY IN 2023 IF HE DOESN’T RETIRE

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Las Vegas Raiders +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

San Francisco 49ers +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

New York Jets +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Tennessee Titans +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Indianapolis Colts +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Carolina Panthers +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Baltimore Ravens +3000 (bet $30 to win $310 total)

Green Bay Packers +4000 (bet $40 to win $410 total)

*Odds as of 1/18/2023

What is next for Tom Brady after Wild Card loss to Cowboys? Brady said that he will take things ‘one day at a time.’ Colin Cowherd predicts where TB12 will play next season.

Per the odds, Brady is favored to stay in the league for at least one more season, but there isn’t a clear favorite as to which team he’ll play for next.

FOX Bet senior trading operations manager Dylan Brossman said there are a few teams that are a quarterback away from being title contenders that could seek Brady’s services this offseason.

“It’s hard to imagine Brady’s last game ever as an embarrassing wild-card loss to the Cowboys,” Brossman said. “I wouldn’t expect a formal decision any time soon, but I ultimately believe Brady will come back for at least one more season – if he believes his team has a chance to win a Super Bowl.

“The Bucs are a good team when fully healthy, but teams like the Raiders, 49ers and Jets also believe they have championship-caliber rosters. Look for Brady to join Whoever he believes gives him the best chance to add one more ring.”

If TB12 seeks to win his eighth Super Bowl, four teams stand above the rest in FOX Bet’s odds for that reason.

Brady won a Super Bowl in his first season with the Buccaneers in 2020 and won the division with them the past two seasons. They should still have some good Talent around him as receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are under contract while they hope the Offensive line is healthier in 2023.

The Raiders are reportedly making Brady their top priority as they’re looking to replace Derek Carr this offseason. There are a few things that could draw Brady to Sin City. His longtime Offensive Coordinator with the Patriots, Josh McDaniels, is the Raiders’ head coach, and they have loads of Offensive talent. Davante Adams might be the best receiver in the league, while Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow have proven to be good pass catchers. Running back Josh Jacobs is a free agent, but if he stays, Brady would have the league’s leading rusher in the backfield if he opted to join the Raiders.

San Francisco presents the opportunity for Brady to possibly finish out his career at home and with the team he rooted for as a kid. The 49ers are loaded with talent as Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Greg Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk are all dynamic playmakers, and San Francisco’s defense is arguably the best in football.

The 49ers are already a title contender already as they hold the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs. Would they ditch Rookie Brock Purdy, who hasn’t lost yet as a starter, and Trey Lance, who they picked with the No. 3 pick in 2021, for the 45-year-old legend? That’s the question that begs to be answered.

Buccaneers want Tom Brady to return; Raiders, Titans & 49ers among teams interested. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe speculate what’s next for Tom Brady.

The Jets might be a lesser version of the 49ers, but the team still has a solid roster outside of quarterback. Their defense was also one of the best this past season, while their offense has young playmakers in Garret Wilson and Breece Hall. The team appears to be in the market for a quarterback, as the Zach Wilson experiment hasn’t worked for them to this point.

Another team with some potential are the Titans, who offer something a bit similar to the Raiders. Brady could reunite with Coach Mike Vrabel, who he played with on the Patriots for eight seasons while playing for a team that made the Playoffs the three previous seasons before 2022.

Lastly, Indianapolis would be interesting, considering Brady could play in the place where his longtime rival, Peyton Manning, spent most of his career. The Colts likely won’t be contending for a title in 2023, though, as it finished 4-12-1. Nothing one of the best quarterbacks of all time can’t change, right?

So, where will TB12 end up? Stay tuned to FOX Sports for all the latest is one of the biggest stories of the NFL offseason.

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest Sporting events each and every week! Just make your Picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!