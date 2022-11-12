NFL Odds: Lions vs. Bears prediction, odds and pick

The Detroit Lions will travel to take on the Chicago Bears in a Sunday afternoon NFC North NFL Matchup at Soldier Field. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Lions-Bears Prediction and pick, laid out below.

Detroit has gone 2-5 this season, failing to live up to the expectations set by their exciting Hard Knocks series. Detroit does enter with momentum after upsetting the Green Bay Packers 15-9 last Sunday. Head Coach Dan Campbell certainly can motivate his team, but there is a lack of talent to produce.

Chicago has gone 3-6, second place in a putrid NFC North division. The Bears have lost five of their last six games, despite improved play from Justin Fields. Head Coach Matt Eberflus has struggled to build momentum for this club. The rebuild continues in Chicago.

Here are the Lions-Bears NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Lions-Bears Odds

Detroit Lions: +3 (-115)

Chicago Bears: -3 (-105)

Over: 48.5 (-110)

Under: 48.5 (-110)

Why The Lions Could Cover The Spread

Jared Goff has been solid, completing 62.9 percent of his passes for 2,041 yards with fourteen touchdowns and seven interceptions. Jamaal Williams leads the team with 545 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. D’Andre Swift has rushed for 247 yards and a touchdown. Detroit has totaled 1,073 rushing yards and nine touchdowns as a team. Amon-Ra St. Brown leads the team with 39 catches for 399 yards and three touchdowns. Josh Reynolds and Swift have each caught two touchdowns from Goff. TJ Hockenson caught three touchdown passes before being traded to Minnesota, leaving a huge hole at the tight end position. Detroit is averaging 23.5 points per game, which ranks eleventh in the league.

Detroit’s defense has struggled, to say the least, allowing 29.3 points per game, which ranks dead last in the NFL. Alex Anzalone leads the team with 62 tackles, including one and a half sacks. Rookie first-rounder Aidan Hutchinson leads the team with four and a half sacks. Detroit has totaled twelve sacks as a team. Fellow Rookie Kerby Joseph has intercepted two passes to lead the team. Detroit has intercepted five passes as a team.

Why The Bears Could Cover The Spread

Justin Fields looks like a brand new quarterback recently, completing 58.8 percent of his passes for 1,322 yards with ten touchdowns and six interceptions. Fields also leads the team with 602 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Khalil Herbert ranks second with 586 rushing yards and four touchdowns. David Montgomery has rushed for 397 yards and two touchdowns. Chicago has rushed for 1,759 rushing yards and ten touchdowns as a team. Darnell Mooney leads the team with 32 catches for 407 yards, catching one touchdown. Cole Kmet leads the team with three receiving touchdowns. New Weapon Chase Claypool was acquired at the trade deadline to add to the receiver core. The Bears have averaged 20.8 points per game, which ranks 21st in the league.

Defense has been a bit of an issue for Chicago, allowing 24.0 points per game, which ranks 21st in the league. Eddie Jackson leads the team with 65 tackles and leads the team with four interceptions. Jaquan Brisker leads the team with three sacks, while Chicago has totaled thirteen sacks. The Bears have intercepted nine passes this season.

Final Lions-Bears Prediction & Pick

Detroit has momentum, and Chicago is struggling fiercely right now. Both defenses are bad, which should lead to the scoreboard putting in a lot of work.

Final Lions-Bears Prediction & Pick: Detroit +3 (-115), over 48.5 (-110)