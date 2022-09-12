NFL odds, lines, point spreads: Updated Week 2 betting information for picking every game
Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season did not disappoint, as we saw seven favorites cover the spread and five underdogs outright win on Sunday afternoon. Week 2 should be just as good, starting with an excellent AFC West battle on Thursday night between the Chargers and Chiefs. On Sunday, we have a solid 13-game slate beginning at 1 pm ET where bettors will be looking to capitalize on sides, totals, money lines, and player props.
Another thing to note about Week 2: We have two Monday night football games, with the Titans taking on the Bills and the Vikings going on the road to play the Eagles. Tennessee will be looking to avoid an 0-2 start after suffering a tough loss at home to the Giants, while the Vikings are trying to go 2-0 after their impressive win at home against the Packers. There could be some value in betting on Minnesota, who is currently 2.5-point underdogs and plus-money on the Moneyline (+105).
Please remember that the odds and lines will move throughout the week as we get updates on various injuries across the league. Therefore, there could be some opportunity for closing line value (CLV) in a few games leading up to kickoff. Below, we take a look at the latest odds for Week 2 from Caesars Sportsbook and provide a few best bets that need to be on your radar.
NFL odds Week 2
Odds courtesy of Caesar’s
|Game
|Spread
|Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs
|KC -3.5
|Carolina Panthers at New York Giants
|NYG -2.5
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints
|TB-3
|Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens
|BAL -3.5
|New York Jets at Cleveland Browns
|CLE -6.5
|Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions
|DET -2
|Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars
|IND -4
|New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers
|NE -1
|Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers
|SF -8.5
|Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Rams
|LAR -10
|Arizona Cardinals at Las Vegas Raiders
|LV -4.5
|Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys
|CIN -7
|Houston Texans at Denver Broncos
|DEN -10
|Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers
|GB -10
|Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills
|BUF -10
|Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles
|PHI -2
NFL money lines Week 2
|Game
|Moneyline
|Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs
|KC-190
|Carolina Panthers at New York Giants
|NYG -140
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints
|TB-160
|Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens
|BAL -190
|New York Jets at Cleveland Browns
|CLE -267
|Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions
|DET -130
|Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars
|IND -205
|New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers
|NE -115
|Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers
|SF-440
|Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Rams
|LAR-600
|Arizona Cardinals at Las Vegas Raiders
|LV -220
|Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys
|CIN -305
|Houston Texans at Denver Broncos
|DEN -480
|Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers
|GB-480
|Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills
|BUF -550
|Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles
|PHI -125
NFL over/unders Week 2
|Game
|Over/Under
|Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs
|54
|Carolina Panthers at New York Giants
|42.5
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints
|45.5
|Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens
|43.5
|New York Jets at Cleveland Browns
|40.5
|Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions
|48.5
|Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars
|46.5
|New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers
|41
|Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers
|42.5
|Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Rams
|47.5
|Arizona Cardinals at Las Vegas Raiders
|51.5
|Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys
|44.5
|Houston Texans at Denver Broncos
|43.5
|Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers
|43
|Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills
|49.5
|Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles
|51.5
NFL best bets for Week 2
Cardinals at Raiders OVER 51.5 points
The Cardinals’ defense did not look too hot in Week 1, allowing 44 points at home against the Chiefs. Superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes carved up Arizona’s defense to the tune of 360 passing yards and five touchdowns. The schedule does not get easy for the Cards, as they have to face a Raiders’ offense that has Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow, Darren Waller, and Josh Jacobs in Week 2. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr struggled in Week 1, throwing three interceptions, but he should bounce back against Arizona’s porous pass defense. At the same time, we should expect a better performance from Kyler Murray and the Cardinals’ offense. For this point total to go OVER, each needs to score more than 25 points, which is certainly possible.
Dolphins (+3.5) at Ravens
In what should be one of the better games of Week 2, Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins will go on the road to face Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. Both teams enter this contest 1-0 with victories over the Patriots and Jets, respectively. The Dolphins had a good showing in Week 1, holding the Pats to seven points and just 78 rushing yards. Miami won’t be able to hold Jackson and Co. to seven points, but they will be able to keep it close in the Ravens’ home opener. The Dolphins are 1-9 against the spread in their past 10 games against the Ravens, which might scare some bettors away. However, with the Dolphins’ speed at wide receiver and Tagovailoa under center, they can keep this game competitive.
Commanders (+110) at Lions
For our last best bet, we will fade the public and take the Commanders on the road against the Lions. Detroit is receiving 92 percent of the money in Week 2, according to BetQL. The Commanders opened the season with a home win against the Jaguars that saw new QB Carson Wentz complete 27-of-41 passes for 313 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions. Washington is 1-5 straight up in its past six games against Detroit, but that shouldn’t hold weight in this contest. The Commanders have the weapons at wide receiver and tight end to give an aggressive Lions’ defense some fits. However, Detroit won’t back down in this game, as they came back from a double-digit deficit in Week 1. It should be a close game and one that will come down to the final minutes of the fourth quarter.