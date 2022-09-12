NFL odds, lines, point spreads: Updated Week 2 betting information for picking every game

Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season did not disappoint, as we saw seven favorites cover the spread and five underdogs outright win on Sunday afternoon. Week 2 should be just as good, starting with an excellent AFC West battle on Thursday night between the Chargers and Chiefs. On Sunday, we have a solid 13-game slate beginning at 1 pm ET where bettors will be looking to capitalize on sides, totals, money lines, and player props.

Another thing to note about Week 2: We have two Monday night football games, with the Titans taking on the Bills and the Vikings going on the road to play the Eagles. Tennessee will be looking to avoid an 0-2 start after suffering a tough loss at home to the Giants, while the Vikings are trying to go 2-0 after their impressive win at home against the Packers. There could be some value in betting on Minnesota, who is currently 2.5-point underdogs and plus-money on the Moneyline (+105).

Please remember that the odds and lines will move throughout the week as we get updates on various injuries across the league. Therefore, there could be some opportunity for closing line value (CLV) in a few games leading up to kickoff. Below, we take a look at the latest odds for Week 2 from Caesars Sportsbook and provide a few best bets that need to be on your radar.

NFL odds Week 2

Odds courtesy of Caesar’s

Game Spread Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs KC -3.5 Carolina Panthers at New York Giants NYG -2.5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints TB-3 Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens BAL -3.5 New York Jets at Cleveland Browns CLE -6.5 Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions DET -2 Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars IND -4 New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers NE -1 Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers SF -8.5 Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Rams LAR -10 Arizona Cardinals at Las Vegas Raiders LV -4.5 Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys CIN -7 Houston Texans at Denver Broncos DEN -10 Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers GB -10 Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills BUF -10 Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles PHI -2

NFL money lines Week 2

Game Moneyline Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs KC-190 Carolina Panthers at New York Giants NYG -140 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints TB-160 Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens BAL -190 New York Jets at Cleveland Browns CLE -267 Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions DET -130 Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars IND -205 New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers NE -115 Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers SF-440 Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Rams LAR-600 Arizona Cardinals at Las Vegas Raiders LV -220 Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys CIN -305 Houston Texans at Denver Broncos DEN -480 Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers GB-480 Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills BUF -550 Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles PHI -125

NFL over/unders Week 2

Game Over/Under Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs 54 Carolina Panthers at New York Giants 42.5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints 45.5 Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens 43.5 New York Jets at Cleveland Browns 40.5 Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions 48.5 Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars 46.5 New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers 41 Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers 42.5 Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Rams 47.5 Arizona Cardinals at Las Vegas Raiders 51.5 Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys 44.5 Houston Texans at Denver Broncos 43.5 Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers 43 Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills 49.5 Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles 51.5

NFL best bets for Week 2

Cardinals at Raiders OVER 51.5 points

The Cardinals’ defense did not look too hot in Week 1, allowing 44 points at home against the Chiefs. Superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes carved up Arizona’s defense to the tune of 360 passing yards and five touchdowns. The schedule does not get easy for the Cards, as they have to face a Raiders’ offense that has Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow, Darren Waller, and Josh Jacobs in Week 2. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr struggled in Week 1, throwing three interceptions, but he should bounce back against Arizona’s porous pass defense. At the same time, we should expect a better performance from Kyler Murray and the Cardinals’ offense. For this point total to go OVER, each needs to score more than 25 points, which is certainly possible.

Dolphins (+3.5) at Ravens

In what should be one of the better games of Week 2, Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins will go on the road to face Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. Both teams enter this contest 1-0 with victories over the Patriots and Jets, respectively. The Dolphins had a good showing in Week 1, holding the Pats to seven points and just 78 rushing yards. Miami won’t be able to hold Jackson and Co. to seven points, but they will be able to keep it close in the Ravens’ home opener. The Dolphins are 1-9 against the spread in their past 10 games against the Ravens, which might scare some bettors away. However, with the Dolphins’ speed at wide receiver and Tagovailoa under center, they can keep this game competitive.

Commanders (+110) at Lions

For our last best bet, we will fade the public and take the Commanders on the road against the Lions. Detroit is receiving 92 percent of the money in Week 2, according to BetQL. The Commanders opened the season with a home win against the Jaguars that saw new QB Carson Wentz complete 27-of-41 passes for 313 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions. Washington is 1-5 straight up in its past six games against Detroit, but that shouldn’t hold weight in this contest. The Commanders have the weapons at wide receiver and tight end to give an aggressive Lions’ defense some fits. However, Detroit won’t back down in this game, as they came back from a double-digit deficit in Week 1. It should be a close game and one that will come down to the final minutes of the fourth quarter.