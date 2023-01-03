NFL odds, lines, picks, spreads, best bets, predictions, office pool, Survivor Picks for Week 18, 2023

As has been the case for the past few years with the season’s final week, there are nothing but Divisional games on the Week 18 NFL schedule. These matchups tend to be more competitive due to familiarity between the teams, and the Week 18 NFL spreads indicate just that. Minnesota is a 1.5-point favorite over Chicago, despite the Vikings still having seeding to play for, while the Chargers are 3-point favorites over the Broncos. Those Week 18 NFL odds come courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook, and with differing motivations for teams in the season’s last week, that could certainly affect your NFL betting strategy. All of the Week 18 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine’s advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 18 NFL Picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL Picks since its inception. The model enters Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season on an Incredible 160-113 run on top-rated NFL Picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 14-6 roll on top-rated NFL Picks since Week 7 of this season.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years is straight-up NFL Picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick’em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

One of the model’s strongest Week 18 NFL Picks is that the Seahawks (-6.5) cover the spread at home against the Rams in a 4:25 pm ET kickoff on Sunday. Seattle doesn’t control its own destiny to clinch a postseason berth, but it must win in order to have a shot at the playoffs. Meanwhile, Los Angeles doesn’t have much to play for, and its 10th loss last week set an NFL record for the most losses by a reigning Super Bowl champion.

A major component of the Rams’ struggles has been their play away from SoFi Stadium, as the team is 1-5-1 against the spread on the road. That’s the worst mark in the league, and their last three road games have all been double-digit defeats. With a lack of Offensive weapons, the Rams have sunk to the No. 31 total offense in the league, and the team has failed to crack 17 points in three of Baker Mayfield’s four games in LA.

The model has Mayfield tossing the same number of interceptions as touchdown passes, and that’s not a formula to win. Seattle (-6.5) is projected to cover well over 50% of the time. The model also says the Over (41.5) hits in well over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

The model’s Week 18 NFL knockout pool Picks say to avoid the Buccaneers, even though they’ve beaten their Week 18 opponent, Atlanta, five straight times. Tampa wrapped up the NFC South this past Sunday and is locked into the No. 4 seed in the conference. It can’t move up or move down, so there’s no incentive for the team to play its best players for the majority of the game on Sunday and risk injury.

And while Atlanta isn’t in the playoff race, it still wants to see what it has with the Rookie trio of quarterback Desmond Ridder, running back Tyler Allgeier and receiver Drake London. Ridder picked up his first NFL win in Week 17, but the third-rounder is still looking for his first touchdown pass. Facing Tampa’s backups could provide the perfect setting for that to happen, and the model has taken into account the lack of incentive for the Buccaneers on Sunday. Thus, it is looking elsewhere than Tampa with its Week 18 NFL Survivor pool picks. See which team you should pick here.

One of the strongest Week 18 NFL football pool Picks from the model is that the 49ers beat the Cardinals. San Francisco is the hottest team in the league, winning nine straight, including the last four with Brock Purdy under center. It has won with great performances on both sides of the ball as San Fran has six games with 30-plus points during this streak while also having seven contests in which it kept its opponent to 17 points or fewer.

The Niners can also clinch the NFC’s No. 1 seed with both a win as well as an Eagles loss to the Giants. So, there is still something at play in Week 18 for the 49ers, unlike for Arizona. The Cardinals have started four different quarterbacks over their last four games, and each of them had the same result of a loss. No matter who starts for Arizona in Week 18, they will be facing an uphill battle against the league’s No. 1 defense. The model has San Francisco breezing to a double-digit win and being victorious straight-up in nearly 80% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

